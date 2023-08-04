What Did You See That You Can’t Explain And Really Shook You? People Shared Their Stories.
by Justin Gardner
Have you ever seen something that was so strange and mysterious that you just couldn’t explain it, no matter how hard you tried?
Yeah, there’s some creepy stuff going on out there!
And today we’re going to hear stories from AskReddit users about things they witnessed that they just can’t figure out.
Check out what they had to say and prepare to get creeped out.
Mom.
“Shortly after my mother passed away I was going through and organizing her belongings in her room. I was talking out loud as if I were talking to her.
There were some boxes with family photo albums I’d been looking for that I hadn’t been able to find and it was really worrying me. I was sitting on the floor and said aloud “where did you leave those albums, mom?” Very slowly, her closet door opened on its own.
A slow, creaking movement from nearly totally closed to halfway open. I was as terrified as I’d ever been in my life… I froze and didn’t move, but I looked at exactly eye level and there was a cardboard box labeled “Albums” in my mother’s handwriting on the lower shelf of the closet.
I am not a religious or even spiritual person, and I thought that there might be some imbalance in the hanging of the closet door. I went back to the door many times and tested it by wiggling it back and forth and leaving it in different positions but it’s never moved that way since.”
The call.
“In my early 20s and I was home alone.
I woke up to my cell phone ringing but I missed the call. The number was from was my landline home phone number.
I got up and found the cordless phone on the kitchen counter. I looked everywhere, but no one was in the house and the doors were all locked.”
The creature.
“When I was 18 years old, I was driving home from a friend’s house with another friend. We were on the highway and made this trip often. It’s a big highway between two towns, so just fields either side.
Something on two legs ran alongside my car. I saw it in the rear view mirror and out my side window. It was not a kangaroo, it was human like. Had long arms and obviously extremely fast. My friend saw it too and then it just went off the road back into the grass. Neither of us could explain it.”
A hallucination?
“I, 13 at the time, was about to go to bed. I was brushing my teeth in front of my bedroom window, staring into the dark, when I suddenly heard someone screaming outside. I stopped brushing so I could hear it better.
Someone was screaming out my name. I sort of froze and kept listening. More voices joined, all screaming my name and laughing loudly. It was kind of like an audience at a sports game. It went on for about five minutes.
When it stopped I (in shock) went downstairs to my parents to ask them if they’d heard anything. it was impossible not to hear as it was very loud. They had not heard anything.
I assume it was some sort of a hallucination. Still feel weird when I’m alone in my room late at night.”
Uhhhh…
“I was walking on a trail on South Mountain in Phoenix when a guy appeared out of the side of a mountain with a lab coat and a briefcase.
Just… calmly walked towards the parking lot.”
Orb in the sky.
“I was standing on the seaside walkway with a bunch of other people watching the sunset.
A red orb came speeding down the coastline at like 50-150m altitude. Didnt think much of it until it instantly stopped and speeded back the way it came until it was out of sight.
No noise, too low for a plane or helicopter and wasn’t a flare because it was flying fast, stopped instantly and then flew back the way it came.
Several people saw it but this was before mobile phones with cameras were a mainstream thing.”
Creepy.
“One night, years after high school and I’d gotten married, I had a vivid and very sad dream about the first boyfriend I ever really loved. We were 15 and 16, broke up about 3 years later because he really got into dr**s. I had this dream maybe 9 years after that.
I dreamed I was walking down a crowded sidewalk in some big city and I bumped into him going the direction I just came from. He was crying and he asked me for help.
I can’t remember if the dream changed then or I woke up but it was just that little snippet of seeing his face. It was so clear. I still remember how his beautiful blue eyes looked.
I don’t know why I waited a couple more years to call his mother and ask about him one day when I recalled that dream for some reason. But I did call her.
It turns out he had d**d in a freak accident around the time I had that dream.
He had a car in his garage that he was working on. He had climbed on the hood for some reason, to do something, and he fell. Broke his neck and it was fatal.
Now I’m always sad and a little creeped out every time I think of that dream. Probably always will be.”
Missing time.
“I used to be a home health aide for the disabled/elderly. I stayed overnights to help them get up, use the restroom, change, clean them, etc. I used to take care of a man named Mr. M.
We kept an old large clock alarm that chimed every hour. Every 2 hours we’d roll Mr. M over, and change his pads. We recorded everything that happened in a notebook by the clock.
Story: It was a usual day until around 2:00 am. I heard the chimes ring (twice) wrote down that I was going in, then went in, wrote what I did (changed his pads) wrote the time I got done, then went back to the kitchen where I sat every night, having my laptop set up to pass the time.
About 15 minutes pass, and I hear the clock chime again… 4 times. I look at my computer, thinking the clock was wrong, and no… 4:00 am. I look at the notes, no new notes. I write that I’m going in I go in to change Mr.M’s pads… I walk in, and he looks at me and asks “Weren’t you just in here?” I said yea, then went with changing his pads (they were dry, a rarity)
I still have no idea what happened to those 2 hours. It was like 2 hours passed in 15 minutes. And 3:00 was skipped completely.
I was watching a youtube series at the time, and my video would have ended in that 2 hours.
I have no idea to this day what the hell happened.”
The phantom tree.
“I live outside city limits, there are very few houses near my home and many tall bushes and trees around the house, there is a small mountain at some distance.
The nights are very quiet and there is no street lights so after dark the only lights are the lights from my house and the moon light.
There are two trees a little far from my house that are standing close to one another. One night while I was outside my house with a flashlight doing something I realized there was only one of those trees, I looked around that tree with my flashlight but there was no sign of the other tree, like it never existed.
The next day I went there during daytime to see exactly what happened to the other tree and they both were there just like I remembered. I looked around them and even climbed on them to see anything strange but nothing was out of ordinary.:
Do I know you?
“As a kid on rainy days, I would grab my umbrella and jacket and play around in the rain, Collecting raindrops.
When I was about 11, I was playing outside in my front yard one day, I decided to go into the sidewalk to catch a bit more rain. I then looked into the street, It was a foggy rainy day, But I could’ve sworn I saw someone who looked exactly like me.
Me being a kid, I panicked, ran inside for the rest of the rain, But I was still an idiot so I never really told anyone, Cause I thought that they wouldn’t believe me.”
Not gonna sleep tonight…