What Sounds False but Is Actually True? Here’s What Folks Had to Say.
by Matthew Gilligan
Are you ready to have your minds BLOWN, friends?
I sure hope so, because you’re about to hear some crazy facts and figures that might sound false but are totally TRUE.
Hang on tight and check out what AskReddit users had to say!
Wow!
“In 1978 a dolphin named Mr. Spock at Marine World in the SF Bay Area accidentally ate a bolt when some construction was being done on his tank.
Surgery was too risky and it wouldn’t be able to be passed, they had to reach in and pull out the bolt. With medical technology being what it was in the’ 70s, robots weren’t an option and a dolphin’s esophagus is really long. Here is where Golden State Warriors player Ray Flipper (love the irony) comes in!
Out for the season for injury and with an 8ft wingspan, he was called in, lubed up, and reached down the dolphins’ gullet to retrieve the bolt without any further distress to Mr. Spock!”
The Fab Four.
“The Beatles were only a band for 10 years, their recording discography is only 7 years between their first and their last albums.
They had two distinctly different eras, the mop top years and the acid years. Yet they were only around for 10 years.”
Foreshadowing.
“14 years before the Titanic sank, a fictional story was written by a man named Morgan Robertson.
In the story, the ship was described as the largest ever built at the time (same as the Titanic), it was also woefully short on lifeboats, and it also struck an iceberg and sank.
The ship in the story was also a triple screw propeller liner, and it was named the Titan.”
Civil War trivia.
“The first major troop engagement during the American Civil War — The First Battle of Bull Run — took place on and around the property of Wilmer McLean in Manassas, Virginia, in late July of 1861.
After the battle, McLean decided to move about 190 kilometers south to the community of Appomattox Court House, in Appomattox County, also in Virginia.
Nearly four full years later, in April of 1865, a Confederate messenger completely unaware of McLean’s prior “involvement” in the war, knocked on the door of McLean’s new home and asked if Robert E. Lee might use the house on the following day to meet with Ulysses Grant and sign a formal surrender. McLean reluctantly agreed.
Some time later, Wilmer McLean is supposed to have said, “The war began in my front yard, and ended in my front parlor.”
A historical coincidence that I’ve always had trouble believing, but is accepted as fact.”
It’s significant.
“Paint weight is a factor in auto racing.
Several builders used polished aluminum skins with little or no paint to lower racing weights before carbon fiber became the standard building material.
Manufacturers now work with paint companies to lower the weight of the paint itself.
It’s only a matter of a few pounds, but significant enough.”
Good grief!
“For women giving birth to twins, the longest recorded time between the first twin being born and the second is 90 days.”
That’s wild.
“If sound could travel through space, the roar of the sun would be deafening even though it’s 93 million miles away.”
Took a while.
“Asbestos was only banned in the UK in 1999.
The unbelievable part is – asbestos was known to be dangerous as far back as the ancient Egypt. About 2500/3000 BC.
It only took us 4,500/5,000 years to ban it.”
True crime.
“Woody Harrelson’s father was a mob hitman who k**led a federal judge and was locked up in ADX Supermax.
Sounds like bulls**t, but 100% true.”
The mayor cat.
“There is a town in Alaska called Talkeetna where a cat named Stubbs served as the honorary mayor for 20 years?
Stubbs, a part-Manx cat, was elected as the mayor of Talkeetna in 1997 as a write-in candidate after residents weren’t satisfied with the human candidates running for mayor.
Despite not having any official powers, Stubbs became a beloved figure in the town and even attracted tourists who wanted to meet the “mayor.”
Stubbs passed away in 2017 at the age of 20, but his legacy as the honorary mayor of Talkeetna lives on. It’s a quirky and heartwarming tale that showcases the unique and sometimes whimsical nature of small-town life.”
The Great One.
“Topic: Wayne Gretzky
In hockey, Goals + Assists = Points.
Gretzky is the all-time NHL leader in both Goals and Assists, thus also Points.
He had enough career Assists that, if he had never scored an NHL goal, he’d still be the all-time NHL leader in Points.”
That stat about Gretzky is wild!
