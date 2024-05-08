Bullies Took Her Seat And Refused To Give It Back, So She Sat On One And They Never Took Her Seat Again
by Ashley Ashbee
Some kids think they rule the school and it’s frustrating when they get away with being jerks to other students.
That’s when you have to do bold things in defense against bullies.
Check out how this student refused to back down when a group of bullies took her seat.
Though she be but little, she is fierce
I was in my first year of high school and this group were in their final year (so around 15/16.)
My stop on the bus was the first stop, furthest from the school, so I got first pick of the seats on the bus.
Of course the bullies had established territory…
I liked to sit in the back of the bus on the seat that goes backwards and look out of the window.
This, unknown to me, was sort of established territory for this group of older kids that liked to sit there and smoke.
Good for you! Stick it to the man.
One day, there wasn’t enough space for all of them so when they got on and I was already in my seat, not all of them had a seat.
Instead of sitting somewhere else, they tried to get me to leave my seat. They asked first and I said no.
I hope there wasn’t anything breakable in there.
Then, they took my schoolbag and threw it the entire length of the bus. Of course, I had to go and get it and one of them took my seat.
A classic, basic tactic of a bully.
I returned, someone was in my seat, and I asked her to move. She just laughed at me.
A legend is born.
I told her that I was going to sit in that seat anyway because it was my seat, so if she wouldn’t move then I would just sit on her.
I’m sure she thought I was bluffing, so she still didn’t move.
I promptly sat on her lap and she was very shocked and pretty much got up straight away and let me sit back in my seat.
Victory!
They never tried to get me to leave my seat again.
Let’s see what people in the comments said about this story.
Gross, but effective. Bullies pick on people they think won’t fight back.
I didn’t have to take the bus to school, so I can’t comment. But one would hope!
I don’t know why so many kids are like this.
Judging from this story, I bet OP could have skipped a few grades.
Lots of cursing when people shared their bully stories. The anger sticks with you.
If you know someone is being bullied, have their back.
Bad memories stick with you.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · bad kids, bullies, bus, confidence, petty revenge, picture, reddit, revenge, school bus, top, White Space