August 10, 2023 at 2:18 pm

‘What the hell is that?’ A Man Shared the Terrible Haircut He Received From Sports Clips And His Wife Can’t Stop Laughing

by Matthew Gilligan

Sports Clip Haircut TikTok What the hell is that? A Man Shared the Terrible Haircut He Received From Sports Clips And His Wife Cant Stop Laughing

Is there anything worse than getting an awful haircut?

Okay, yes, there is, but still, it’s a huge bummer when you get a cut that embarrasses you and anyone you associate with.

And that’s exactly what happened to a guy named Drew who shared a TikTok video that showed the aftermath of a haircut he got from Sports Clips.

Not only was he unhappy with it, but his wife seemed mortified because the gender reveal party for their baby-to-be is coming up in a hurry.

Drew’s wife said in the video, “What the hell is that?”

Screen Shot 2023 08 04 at 3.31.10 PM What the hell is that? A Man Shared the Terrible Haircut He Received From Sports Clips And His Wife Cant Stop Laughing

Photo Credit: TikTok

Drew responded, “This is not what I asked for. I need you to fix it.”

His wife then told him that she was going to cry because of the abomination on his head.

Screen Shot 2023 08 04 at 3.31.19 PM What the hell is that? A Man Shared the Terrible Haircut He Received From Sports Clips And His Wife Cant Stop Laughing

Photo Credit: TikTok

In the video’s comment section, Drew said, “The guy was brand new and I didn’t know until he started chopping,” he says.

Drew’s wife then films a 360-degree tour of his new ‘do so everyone can see what they’re dealing with.

Screen Shot 2023 08 04 at 3.31.34 PM What the hell is that? A Man Shared the Terrible Haircut He Received From Sports Clips And His Wife Cant Stop Laughing

Photo Credit: TikTok

Let’s take a look at the video.

@drewpow sportsclips if you’re seeing this, you owe me my $40 back😂😭#badhaircut ♬ original sound – drewpow

Drew posted a follow-up video where he said he felt bad for the hair stylist because he was a nice guy but that he only asked for a little bit off the back.

He also said that he won’t be going to Sports Clips again.

@drewpow Replying to @Amber Annon ♬ original sound – drewpow

Here’s what folks had to say about this.

One person said that this had to have been done on purpose.

Screen Shot 2023 08 04 at 3.31.50 PM What the hell is that? A Man Shared the Terrible Haircut He Received From Sports Clips And His Wife Cant Stop Laughing

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer said this is even worse than they could have imagined.

Screen Shot 2023 08 04 at 3.31.58 PM What the hell is that? A Man Shared the Terrible Haircut He Received From Sports Clips And His Wife Cant Stop Laughing

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTokker said he needs to get his money back.

Screen Shot 2023 08 04 at 3.32.29 PM What the hell is that? A Man Shared the Terrible Haircut He Received From Sports Clips And His Wife Cant Stop Laughing

Photo Credit: TikTok

Bro… that is rough.

Note to self… never go to Sport Clips…

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter