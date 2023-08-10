‘What the hell is that?’ A Man Shared the Terrible Haircut He Received From Sports Clips And His Wife Can’t Stop Laughing
by Matthew Gilligan
Is there anything worse than getting an awful haircut?
Okay, yes, there is, but still, it’s a huge bummer when you get a cut that embarrasses you and anyone you associate with.
And that’s exactly what happened to a guy named Drew who shared a TikTok video that showed the aftermath of a haircut he got from Sports Clips.
Not only was he unhappy with it, but his wife seemed mortified because the gender reveal party for their baby-to-be is coming up in a hurry.
Drew’s wife said in the video, “What the hell is that?”
Drew responded, “This is not what I asked for. I need you to fix it.”
His wife then told him that she was going to cry because of the abomination on his head.
In the video’s comment section, Drew said, “The guy was brand new and I didn’t know until he started chopping,” he says.
Drew’s wife then films a 360-degree tour of his new ‘do so everyone can see what they’re dealing with.
Let’s take a look at the video.
@drewpow sportsclips if you’re seeing this, you owe me my $40 back😂😭#badhaircut ♬ original sound – drewpow
Drew posted a follow-up video where he said he felt bad for the hair stylist because he was a nice guy but that he only asked for a little bit off the back.
He also said that he won’t be going to Sports Clips again.
@drewpow Replying to @Amber Annon ♬ original sound – drewpow
Here’s what folks had to say about this.
One person said that this had to have been done on purpose.
Another viewer said this is even worse than they could have imagined.
And one TikTokker said he needs to get his money back.
Bro… that is rough.
Note to self… never go to Sport Clips…
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · comedy, FUNNY, gender reveal, haircut, marriage, sports clips, tiktok, video, viral