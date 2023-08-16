August 16, 2023 at 9:47 am

‘When daycare makes you send a lunch and you aren’t allowed any packaged foods.’ A Mom Disguised a Microwaveable Meal as a Homecooked One to Get Around Daycare Rules for Her Child

Hey, if you’re paying for daycare for your kiddos, you should be able to send them in with whatever kind of food you want, right?

That seems to be what most people think, but you know how people have to make rules just for the sake of making rules…it’s enough to drive a person crazy!

And a mom shared a video on TikTok where she showed viewers how she got around the food rules at her kid’s daycare.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 11.21.12 AM When daycare makes you send a lunch and you aren’t allowed any packaged foods. A Mom Disguised a Microwaveable Meal as a Homecooked One to Get Around Daycare Rules for Her Child

Photo Credit: TikTok

The viral video shows the woman getting a meal ready for her kiddo.

And she had to be sneaky…

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 11.21.20 AM When daycare makes you send a lunch and you aren’t allowed any packaged foods. A Mom Disguised a Microwaveable Meal as a Homecooked One to Get Around Daycare Rules for Her Child

Photo Credit: TikTok

Her text overlay reads, “When daycare makes you send a lunch and… you aren’t allowed any packaged foods… and they request warm homemade meals over winter.”

She put a microwaveable meal into a container to pull a fast one on the daycare folks.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 11.21.31 AM When daycare makes you send a lunch and you aren’t allowed any packaged foods. A Mom Disguised a Microwaveable Meal as a Homecooked One to Get Around Daycare Rules for Her Child

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out her video.

@mammathingsBang some berries in and a banana 😂♬ THEY ARE GONNA KNOW – Heliqs

Now let’s see what TikTokkers said about this.

One person said they only ate sandwiches for lunch at school.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 11.21.45 AM When daycare makes you send a lunch and you aren’t allowed any packaged foods. A Mom Disguised a Microwaveable Meal as a Homecooked One to Get Around Daycare Rules for Her Child

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another person thinks this is a ridiculous rule.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 11.22.01 AM When daycare makes you send a lunch and you aren’t allowed any packaged foods. A Mom Disguised a Microwaveable Meal as a Homecooked One to Get Around Daycare Rules for Her Child

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTokker who works as a teacher said they’d just look the other way.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 11.22.29 AM When daycare makes you send a lunch and you aren’t allowed any packaged foods. A Mom Disguised a Microwaveable Meal as a Homecooked One to Get Around Daycare Rules for Her Child

Photo Credit: TikTok

It’s so silly that they have rules like this.

Make it easier on parents, please!

