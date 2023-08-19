‘When I realize it wasn’t the intro to ‘Nobody No Crime.’ This Woman Didn’t Realize She Was Getting Pulled Over By The Cops Because She Was Listening To A Taylor Swift Song
by Matthew Gilligan
There’s no doubt that Taylor Swift has some INCREDIBLY passionate fans.
And I guess some of them get so carried away when they’re listening to her music that they can’t tell the difference between fantasy and reality.
And a woman named Kassidy shared a pretty embarrassing video on TikTok where she showed viewers how she was pulled over by a police officer while listening to Swift’s song “No Body No Crime.”
And she thought the real police sirens that were actually behind her on the road were part of the intro to the song.
Oops!
The video’s text overlay reads, “When I realize it wasn’t the intro to ‘Nobody No Crime’ and I was actually getting pulled over.”
And she asked TikTok viewers for some help.
Her caption reads, “Blow this up so I can pay my first ticket pls and thanks!”
Let’s hope some folks helped her out!
Take a look at her video.
@kassidy.glover Blow this up so I can pay my first ticket pls and thanks! #taylorswift #speaknow #speaknowtaylorsversion #theerastour #theerastourtsseattle #erastourseattle #evermore #cops #fyp #nobodynocrimetaylorswift #nobodynocrime #nobodynocrimefthaim ♬ original sound – 🐡Jacob DeFoe⚔️😘💅
And here’s what people had to say about it.
This person said they would definitely do this.
Another viewer had something like this happen but a different song was playing.
And this TikTok user also had this happen but they got off the hook because the cop was a Taylor Swift fan.
It’s so hilarious when songs do this. And annoying.