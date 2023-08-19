August 19, 2023 at 12:31 pm

‘When I realize it wasn’t the intro to ‘Nobody No Crime.’ This Woman Didn’t Realize She Was Getting Pulled Over By The Cops Because She Was Listening To A Taylor Swift Song

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokTaylorSwiftPolice When I realize it wasn’t the intro to ‘Nobody No Crime. This Woman Didn’t Realize She Was Getting Pulled Over By The Cops Because She Was Listening To A Taylor Swift Song

There’s no doubt that Taylor Swift has some INCREDIBLY passionate fans.

And I guess some of them get so carried away when they’re listening to her music that they can’t tell the difference between fantasy and reality.

And a woman named Kassidy shared a pretty embarrassing video on TikTok where she showed viewers how she was pulled over by a police officer while listening to Swift’s song “No Body No Crime.”

And she thought the real police sirens that were actually behind her on the road were part of the intro to the song.

Oops!

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 6.23.31 PM When I realize it wasn’t the intro to ‘Nobody No Crime. This Woman Didn’t Realize She Was Getting Pulled Over By The Cops Because She Was Listening To A Taylor Swift Song

Photo Credit: TikTok

The video’s text overlay reads, “When I realize it wasn’t the intro to ‘Nobody No Crime’ and I was actually getting pulled over.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 6.24.05 PM When I realize it wasn’t the intro to ‘Nobody No Crime. This Woman Didn’t Realize She Was Getting Pulled Over By The Cops Because She Was Listening To A Taylor Swift Song

Photo Credit: TikTok

And she asked TikTok viewers for some help.

Her caption reads, “Blow this up so I can pay my first ticket pls and thanks!”

Let’s hope some folks helped her out!

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 6.24.21 PM When I realize it wasn’t the intro to ‘Nobody No Crime. This Woman Didn’t Realize She Was Getting Pulled Over By The Cops Because She Was Listening To A Taylor Swift Song

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@kassidy.glover Blow this up so I can pay my first ticket pls and thanks! #taylorswift #speaknow #speaknowtaylorsversion #theerastour #theerastourtsseattle #erastourseattle #evermore #cops #fyp #nobodynocrimetaylorswift #nobodynocrime #nobodynocrimefthaim ♬ original sound – 🐡Jacob DeFoe⚔️😘💅

And here’s what people had to say about it.

This person said they would definitely do this.

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 6.26.34 PM When I realize it wasn’t the intro to ‘Nobody No Crime. This Woman Didn’t Realize She Was Getting Pulled Over By The Cops Because She Was Listening To A Taylor Swift Song

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer had something like this happen but a different song was playing.

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 6.26.53 PM When I realize it wasn’t the intro to ‘Nobody No Crime. This Woman Didn’t Realize She Was Getting Pulled Over By The Cops Because She Was Listening To A Taylor Swift Song

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTok user also had this happen but they got off the hook because the cop was a Taylor Swift fan.

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 6.27.06 PM When I realize it wasn’t the intro to ‘Nobody No Crime. This Woman Didn’t Realize She Was Getting Pulled Over By The Cops Because She Was Listening To A Taylor Swift Song

Photo Credit: TikTok

It’s so hilarious when songs do this. And annoying.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: MUSIC
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter