‘When the events were done, she’d just return.’ A Retail Worker Caught a Woman Returning Prada Clothes She Had Previously Worn

by Matthew Gilligan

Why do people do things like this?

It’s enough to make your blood boil!

And I, for one, am glad that this guy decided to post this video on TikTok to put this woman on blast.

The man who posted the video decided to do a little investigating after a woman tried to return some fancy clothes that she had already worn.

The man explained that he works on commission and if a customer returns an item, the commission is taken out of the employee who does the return, regardless if they made the initial sale or didn’t.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 2.22.29 PM When the events were done, she’d just return. A Retail Worker Caught a Woman Returning Prada Clothes She Had Previously Worn

Photo Credit: TikTok

The woman in the employee’s video initially returned Prada clothes and came back a week later to return more items.

The worker decided to do some investigating because he sensed something was off and he discovered that the woman was continuously buying and returning items to the store.

He said, “She would buy expensive stuff to wear to these events, and when the events were done, she’d just return.”

The store’s manager flagged the woman’s name so none of the employees would sell her anything else.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 2.22.38 PM When the events were done, she’d just return. A Retail Worker Caught a Woman Returning Prada Clothes She Had Previously Worn

Photo Credit: TikTok

Fast forward several years and the woman appeared in the man’s life at a new store where he was working.

He said, “This lady comes into the new store, and I’m putting a sale through for her, and then boom, this note pops up,” he said.

He sold her items just to see what would happen and discovered that she was still up to her old tricks.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 2.22.52 PM When the events were done, she’d just return. A Retail Worker Caught a Woman Returning Prada Clothes She Had Previously Worn

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at his video and see what you think.

@benblue01 #stitch with @Jordyn Aaliyah ♬ original sound – Ben Blue

Now let’s see what folks said on TikTok.

One person said it’s wild they can take away commission like this.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 2.23.10 PM When the events were done, she’d just return. A Retail Worker Caught a Woman Returning Prada Clothes She Had Previously Worn

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker agreed that the commission thing is strange.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 2.23.19 PM When the events were done, she’d just return. A Retail Worker Caught a Woman Returning Prada Clothes She Had Previously Worn

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this viewer said they’d like to mess around with this customer.

Bam!

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 2.23.34 PM When the events were done, she’d just return. A Retail Worker Caught a Woman Returning Prada Clothes She Had Previously Worn

Photo Credit: TikTok

I mean… I can’t say that I haven’t thought about this before…

