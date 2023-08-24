‘While the adults get to be inside in the AC, y’all got children out in the drive-thru.’ A Mom Called Out Chick-Fil-a For Having Teen Employees Work Drive-Thru In 107-Degree Heat
It’s been hotter than HELL this summer and you gotta tip your cap the folks who are working hard in the heat.
And that includes the folks who stand outside in Chick-fil-A drive-thrus to take orders.
A woman named Shannon posted a video where she talked about how she was frustrated about the working conditions for teenagers at a Chick-fil-A she went to.
She said, “Chick-fil-A, y’all need to f**king do better. Take them kids out of the drive-thru. They do not have to stand in the drive-thru to take our orders.”
Shannon said that it was 107 degrees outside on the day she went to the location in Gonzalez, Louisiana.
Shannon said that she didn’t see the need for the young workers to be outside in the heat and that Chick-fil-A customers are already prepared to wait a while for their food.
Shannon then said, “Send management out there. While the adults get to be inside in the AC, y’all got people children out in the drive-thru.”
The caption to her video reads, “This really p**ses me off every time I go in @Chick-fil-A Get the kids out that damn drive thru, it’s too damn hot outside!”
One person who used to work there said they were always burned out.
Another individual who also worked there said it was way too hot.
And one TikTok user said this kind of treatment is not okay.
Yeah, bring the kids inside. This is outrageous!
