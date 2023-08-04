‘WHYYYY GOD.’ A Woman Drank Too Much and Posted a Photo of Her Boyfriend With His Ex on Instagram
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m gonna offer everyone out there in Internet land some free advice today.
Are you listening?
DON’T PLAY AROUND WITH SOCIAL MEDIA IF YOU’VE BEEN DRINKING.
It never ends well and you might even make a mistake that completely humiliates you…which is what happened to the young woman who posted this video on TikTok.
She said that after she blacked out from drinking, she woke up to dozens of text messages because she had posted a photo of her boyfriend and his ex on her Instagram account…for some reason.
The text overlay in her video says it all and adds that the picture of her boyfriend and his ex had been up for 7 hours.
That’s like a lifetime in social media years.
The video went viral in a major way and was viewed millions of times on TikTok.
She wrote “WHYYYY GOD” in the video’s caption.
Now check out the video to see the full embarrassment on her fact.
@loulouorange AND HIS EX COMMENTED “Please remove this.” WHYYYY GOD 🫠🫠💀 #fml #fail #relationship #ex ♬ UH OHHH – Killa
Here’s how people responded.
One person said they wouldn’t be able to survive this.
Another viewer said this video makes them feel less embarrassed about themself.
And one individual said they would start a new life if this happened to them.
It’s gonna take a long time for her to live this one down.
