Younger Daughter Realizes Last Minute That She’s Only Along On A Family Trip In Order To Babysit

Family dynamics can be weird sometimes when you’re on the outside looking in, and if things aren’t right, well…it can take a person a long time to realize it from the inside.

OP is a recent high school graduate and is regularly annoyed because she’s treated as a free nanny whenever her sister and brother-in-law come to stay – even if it’s for a week at a time.

I (F17) still live at home. My sister (28) is married and has two kids (5/3). Whenever she comes over to visit my parents and her stick me with the kids. This wouldn’t be a problem except she doesn’t visit for an evening. She will come for a week. And for that week I’m an unpaid nanny. If we go out to a restaurant I have to entertain them because my mom needs to talk to my sister and BIL. You get the picture.

Recently, her parents promised to take her to Disneyland as a graduation gift and insisted it would be just the three of them.

Lo and behold, her sister’s family showed up at the airport, ready to tag along.

My parents decided that since this was my last summer before I became an adult we would be going to Disneyland to celebrate my graduation. I asked who was going and they said it was just the three of us. But when we got to the airport my sister and her family were there. Strangely enough they were also going to Disneyland.

OP thought quickly and hid her passport, thereby “accidentally” missing her flight and the entire trip and having to stay home alone.

I went into my backpack and grabbed my passport. I put it in my sock. When we got to the international security I couldn’t find it. We looked everywhere. I had to Uber home and I missed my flight. Oh well. I get to stay home by myself for a week of peace and quiet.

Her father caught on and says he understands but wishes she would have just opted out so they could have saved the money. Her sister and mom, however, have been guilt-tripping her.

My parents were very mad at me for losing my passport. The money they spent on my flight and entrance was wasted. Darn. My mom and sister have both been posting about how hard it is to be at Disneyland with two little ones. They both posted that I ruined the vacation by being so thoughtless. My dad says he knows why I did and he understands. But he says I should have let him know so he didn’t waste money. He said he would have gone along with my ruse.

OP has no regrets.

I feel bad about wasting money but I have been to Disneyland before. And I will go again later by myself or with friends.

It hurts me to know there are so many folks out there who would take advantage of their own kids like this.

Do better, parents.