Meet Leo The Cat Who Lives In A Home Depot Store In New Jersey
by Matthew Gilligan
Maybe this will become a trend and EVERY store, regardless of what kind of business it is, will get a shop cat.
I’m talking about a feline named Leo who lives in a Home Depot store in New Jersey and seems like he’s really living it up.
A man named Jeff shared a series of videos featuring Leo and his life in the store. And, of course, Leo has been called “The Home Depot Cat.”
The staff looks after him and this fella has the run of the store until it’s time to go to the Garden Center at the end of the night when the store closes.
Leo has water and food in the Garden Center and we can only guess the kind of trouble he gets into on a nightly basis!
Check out this little fella!
@cat_dad_2020
Leo’s nightly routine 🐱@The Home Depot #catdad2020 #catsoftiktok #homedepot
A follow-up video introduced viewers to Donna, Leo’s main caregiver.
Donna said that Leo has an extra tooth and he’s a little bit overweight, but that he’s well cared for and looked after.
@cat_dad_2020
Leo is in good hands 🐱@The Home Depot #catdad2020 #catsoftiktok #homedepot
In the third video, Jeff said that they never close the store until they find Leo and can put him away for the night.
If they can’t find him, they check all of his usual hiding spots.
@cat_dad_2020
Replying to @✰ Leo’s closing routine 🐱@The Home Depot #catdad2020 #catsoftiktok #homedepot
Here’s what people had to say.
One person said Leo needs a friend.
Another TikTokker said they want a cat at their local Home Depot.
And this person said this needs to become a thing all over the country.
Okay, I’ve gotta visit this store as soon as possible.