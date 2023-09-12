‘A customer is actually ringing customers up. You can’t make this up.’ No One Was Working At Dollar Tree So A Customer Figured Out How To Use The Cash Register
by Matthew Gilligan
Anybody home…? I guess not…
Hmmm, what to do…
Well, according to a viral TikTok video, a customer at a Dollar Tree store decided to take the ball and run with it when they discovered no employees were around to ring people up.
The video showed various scenes in the store as people weren’t exactly sure what to do because no workers were around.
The video shows empty registers and then a customer who stepped in to ring folks up so they could get their items and go.
The person who posted the video said, “There are absolutely no workers here. None. And then you have a customer that has figured out how to get into the register. And a customer is actually ringing customers up. You can’t make this up.”
A woman then said, “A worker just came in.”
The man who was called out then said, “No, I’ve been here.”
Hmmm…this is a weird one, no doubt about it.
Check out the video.
No workers in this store! Customer figures out how to run register!! You cant make this stuff up🤦🏼♀️😂😂#noworkers #storefullofcustomers #employeefoundsickinbathroom #neveradullmoment #foryoupage #fyp
And here’s what folks had to say about it.
This person doesn’t think this is possible at Dollar Tree.
Another viewer said Dollar Tree asks too much of their employees.
And this TikTokker thinks the person in the video actually worked there.
Hmmm…
You know, I probably would have done the same thing.