‘The ROI is so high! But idga. Enough money for everyone!’ A Man Claims He Made $4,000 Reselling $6 Jars on Amazon
by Matthew Gilligan
Now, this is a side hustle!
A man posted a video on TikTok and in it, he claimed that he made $4,000 by buying jars from HomeGoods that cost $6-$8 each, and then he resold them on Amazon for $46 each.
That’s a big mark-up!
He wrote in his caption, “These Fake Amazon gurus prolly gonna get my account shut down for showing this because the ROI is so high! But idga. Enough money for everyone!!”
He said that he bought around 150 or 200 of the cookie canisters from HomeGoods to get started.
The video showed the jars packed into his car and he told viewers that he drove out of state so he could find as many of the cannisters as possible.
He prepped the jars for delivery once he was back home, wrapped them in bubble wrap, and boxed them up.
The video then showed the boxes on a cart headed for a UPS truck.
He said, “It’s literally that easy.”
Bam!
Here’s his video.
@africandondadaaa
@africandondadaaa

Since people think I just be talking ….. This is how I made over $4k in one day Reselling Cookie Jars From HomeGoods on Amazon. Purchased them for $6-$8 and sold them for $46! These Fake Amazon gurus prolly gonna get my account shut down for showing this because the ROI is so high! But idga 🤫. Enough money 💰 for everyone!! Ps- the same thing they charge yoll $7,500 for im showing yoll for $0.00 DM #nogatekeeping if you got any questions! I also offer my E-Commerce course + Mentorship! Love yoll E-commerce Course is finally out 🙏🏽❤️
And here’s what people had to say.
Feels like this guy is going to be a millionaire one day!