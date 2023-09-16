September 16, 2023 at 11:26 am

Guy Shows How To Refill Dawn Dish Spray So They Don’t Have To Buy New Bottles

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@jordan_the_stallion8

Hacks are what make the world go ’round, my friends.

And a TikTok user named Jordan is one of the best people on social media for this kind of stuff. He’s known or all kinds of tips and tricks and he posted a video about how to refill Dawn Dish Spray without having to buy new bottles.

Jordan said, “If you’re running low on this type of dish spray, you do not have to go and get another one. You can refill it, and it’s super easy.”

Source: TikTok/@jordan_the_stallion8

Jordan laid out his method: fill the Dawn bottle a third of the way with regular dish soap, add what he calls “two Mississippis worth” of rubbing alcohol, and fill the rest of the bottle up with hot water.

Source: TikTok/@jordan_the_stallion8

Jordan then demonstrated the concoction by spraying the solution on a paper bag and said, “Got the same old foam to it.”

He added that you can keep ants and roaches away by adding a couple of drops of peppermint oil to the bottle.

Source: TikTok/@jordan_the_stallion8

Take a look at his video and see what you think.

@jordan_the_stallion8 #stitch with @Julien Blanc #fypシ ♬ original sound – Jordan_The_Stallion8

Now check out what folks had to say.

One person trusts this guy and his hacks.

Source: TikTok/@jordan_the_stallion8

Another viewer said this didn’t work for them.

Source: TikTok/@jordan_the_stallion8

And one individual shared the way they do this.

Source: TikTok/@jordan_the_stallion8

At this point, I’ll trust this guy with my life too.

