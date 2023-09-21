‘The person inside the car was not the person who rented it.’ A Woman Confronted A Man Who Was Going To Rent Her Car, But Might Have Stolen Car Parts From It
In case you don’t know what Turo is, I’ll give you the rundown: it’s a car-sharing service that allows people to rent out their vehicles to other people.
A woman named Lainie posted a video on TikTok and told viewers the story about what happened to her when she rented her car out on Turo. A man named Kevin rented out Lainie’s Dodge Durango and she said that the man had good reviews on Turo, so she wasn’t too worried about it.
Lainie arranged to drop the car off and then she went to get her nails done right across the street…and it seems like Kevin didn’t think she’d still be around once he picked up the car.
She came out of her nail appointment and noticed the car was still there and someone was sitting inside, so Lainie pulled up to introduce herself. She said, “When I did that I realized the person inside the car was not the person who rented it.”
Lainie said, “I got a creepy vibe” and the man in the car said he was helping out the guy who rented it. She said that the guy then started “furiously texting” and then a different Dodge Durango pulled up with two people inside, including the man who actually rented the car on Turo.
Lainie got suspicious that the group might have been trying to steal parts from her car.
Kevin asked Lainie if she could add the other guy in the car as a driver and Lainie decided to call Turo to see what the people there thought.
Turo ended up canceling the trip.
Lainie said she became even more suspicious while she was on hold with Turo and just realized that the whole thing didn’t make a whole lot of sense.
She said, “Do I know that they were gonna swap parts? Of course not, but Kevin was there at some point so why didn’t he just take the car?”
Lainie checked Kevin’s Turo profile later and saw that he rented a Dodge Charger which went against his desire to rent a larger vehicle. She also noticed that the person who rented him the Charger gave him a one-star review.
Shady stuff!
Here’s what she had to say, and get ready to hear a SUPER THICK Massachusetts accent from Lainie.
