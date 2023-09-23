Airline Announced A Child-Free Zone for Passengers On Its Flights And People Are Loving It
by Matthew Gilligan
Let me run an idea by you and I just want you to hear me out for a minute…
How would you feel about flying on planes that have a child-free zone?
It sounds like fantasy, right? Well, maybe not for long…
Corendon Airlines out of Turkey is offering a flight from Amsterdam to the Caribbean that allows customers to book seats in a part of the plane with no children…and yes, passengers have to pay extra for that luxury.
Passengers on these flights will have be at least 16-years-old to sit in the front of the plane and will have to pay more than double what a regular flight from Amsterdam to Curacao costs on the airline.
Atilay Uslu, the founder of the airline, said, “This can have a positive effect on parents traveling with small children. They can enjoy the flight without worrying if their children make more noise.”
I like this idea!
It seems that a survey done online of over 200 people made it clear how people feel about this.
A Turkish airline is planning to launch an adults-only section on its flights.
Would you pay extra to travel on a child-free flight?
— Loose Women (@loosewomen) September 5, 2023
And here’s how other folks responded on social media.
This person said they’re all for it, but they brought up a good point…
i’m all for a child-free flight section- but why are WE, the childless, being asked to pay money to avoid the children we opted not to have? #childfree #childfreeflights
— beanpole bob (@blowmechunky) September 1, 2023
A mom said she thinks it’s a good idea all around.
As a mother, I think it is a good idea. Parents can relax and feel less judged and those who don’t want to endure a flight with a screaming child can pay more and fly relaxed.
— Danielle SMith (@DanSmith0111) September 5, 2023
Another mother also thinks it would be good for her when she flies with her kids.
Less stress for people who do have children! I know as a mom when I get in a flight I’m extremely conscious of the people around me and it adds to my anxiety
— Stephanie Martin (@FinneganSteph) September 5, 2023
And this person is 100% all in.
Absolutely! Cannot wait! 😍
— Sue Davies-Raske (@suemdavies) September 5, 2023
Yeah, I’m all for this.
Please.