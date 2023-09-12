‘An arm comes out of the hole and is feeling around.’ A Woman Heard A Weird Noise And Found A Stranger Living Underneath Her House
by Matthew Gilligan
This is the stuff that nightmares are made of…
I remember when I was a kid, a friend of mine told me that his dad was cleaning out the crawl space of their house one day and he realized that someone had been living down there because he found a sleeping bag, pillows, and food wrappers.
Yikes!
And this story isn’t too far off…
A woman named Ashly posted a video on TikTok and talked about her experience finding out that a stranger had been living in the crawl space underneath her house in Lake Elsinore, California.
In the video, she said, “So it’s 6 o’clock in the morning. We woke up because we heard a noise.”
Ashly continued, “Oh, here comes the police. We heard this noise, and so I came outside. I thought somebody was on the roof. I’m looking around, standing at the front door and I’m peeking out… I see the grass moving. An arm comes out of the hole and is feeling around.”
The police arrived and an officer was seen talking to the man hiding underneath the house. The cops pulled their firearms and ordered the man to come out from his hiding space. He eventually came out and was arrested.
Once the man came out, he was eventually taken away by cops.
Take a look at the video.
@ashlyguardino
And here’s what folks had to say about it.
This person said she could probably charge rent down there in California.
Another viewer made a joke out of the whole thing.
And this TikTokker shared their own scary story.
This is legit terrifying.