‘And they threw that in our face!’ Customers At Little Caesar’s Shared A Fun Hack To Get Free Crazy Bread
by Matthew Gilligan
Who doesn’t love free stuff?!?!
We all do!
And the two women you’re about to meet were nice enough to share a video on TikTok where they shared a pretty awesome hack with viewers about how to score free Crazy Bread at Little Caesar’s.
And all you have to do is say two words!
The video starts with the two women in a car holding some goodies from Little Caesar’s and one of them says, “And they threw that in our face!”
The video cuts to the women in their house and one of them says, “We went to Little Caesars again and we went to pay, I said, ‘Pizza, pizza!’ And then!”
She pointed to the Crazy Bread her partner was holding.
The other woman then says, “She said, ‘Pizza, pizza! We got two.”
So all you gotta do is say “Pizza, pizza!” and Little Caesar’s will hook you up with Crazy Bread.
Score!
Here’s the video.
@lindsaymichellebl
#stitch with @Lindsay Michelle Blacker What are you waiting for!? Go try it! #pizzapizza #freecrazybread #pizzanight @The real Dallas #deals #coupon #freefood #frugal #freetik#familynight
And here’s how folks responded.
One viewer said they used to get toys this way.
Another individual who works there said they’ve never heard of this…
And one TikTokker said Little Caesar’s might stop this because it has gone viral.
I know what I’m saying next time I go in there!