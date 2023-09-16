‘Are they staging people?’ People Caught Managers At An Apartment Complex Having Fake Renters Having “Fake Fun” In Their Units
by Matthew Gilligan
If you live in a metropolitan area these days, you’ve no doubt seen endless rows of new condo buildings being constructed just about everywhere.
It’s happening in cities all over the country, and Washington, D.C. is no exception.
But here’s a question to ponder: where are all the people coming from that are filling up these brand-new buildings…?
Maybe nowhere!
At least that seems to be the case in this instance.
A D.C. resident posted a video on TikTok that showed disco lights at night in three different apartments in a condo building…and they say that the complex is staging “fake fun.”
The video shows bright, different-colored lights coming from three different apartments in the building.
The person who posted the video said, “Somebody tell me, is the Gables Union Market really doing this?”
They then asked, “Are they staging people having fake fun in their apartments?”
And they ended their video by laughing and saying, “Yo, what the ****?”
Take a look at the video.
@chefshortydc
im so over dc and yalls new fugly ass high rises #gentrification #mayorbowser
Now check out what folks had to say.
One person saw something like this in Dallas.
Another viewer sees it in Tulsa on a regular basis.
And this TikTokker said this reminds them of the horror movie The Ring.
My only question: are landlords this desperate? I thought we had a housing shortage?