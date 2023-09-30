Bar Owner Found A Hilarious Loophole To Continue Hosting Live Music Events
Rules and regulations regarding live music venues can be pretty strict.
And sometimes the folks who run these places have to get clever to be able to host events and keep the money flowing.
A bar near me found a hilarious loophole to get around noise complaints and keep hosting live music.
“A bar in my town used to host live bands all the time, until one of the neighbors complained about the noise.
It turns out the zoning rules didn’t allow them to have live music and they almost got shut down. The bar owner read over said zoning rules and notices that the wording forbade them to have live music indoors… but they could have it outdoors.
So they moved the stage to the patio section, where it would be even louder for the neighbors, and still be legal.
They still have live music sometimes, but not nearly as often as they used to.
Don’t want to push their luck, I guess.”
