Bar Workers Maliciously Complied With A Customer Who Would Only Be Served By A Particular Waitress
by Matthew Gilligan
Some customers, I tell ya…
They’re rude, entitled, and they just don’t know when to quit.
And it sounds like the guy in this story shared on Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page deserved what he got when he decided to act like a jerk at a bar.
Take a look at the story below and see what you think!
You’ll only be served by the attractive bar maid? Ok no problem!
“So the town we live in has lots of good old fashioned British pubs, and one that is a pub during the week and then turns into (sort of) a club at the weekends. Since it’s the only place open past 12/1am it tends to attract a lot of intoxicated jerks.
My friend was working one night with two other bar staff. One other guy and a girl who I’ve been told was pretty attractive. It was about 11:55pm and a guy walks up to the bar, my friend wasn’t serving anyone at the time and goes to take his order.
“No thanks mate, I’ll wait for her.”
My friend tried to explain that she was serving customers at the other end of the bar, and that he would be the one to take his order.
“No. I am ONLY getting served by her! No-one else!”
Sure mate, no problem.
My friend then waits for his colleague to finish serving her existing customer, by the time she’s done it’s around 11:57pm. So my friend turns to her and says “Hey, you’ve only got 3 minutes left of your shift, so you might as well leave now, we’ve got it covered”
So she leaves.
My friend and the other guy working both refused to serve him for the rest of the night, as per his request.”
It’s hard to believe that attitudes like this still exist… but there it is!
Grow up people!
