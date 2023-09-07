September 7, 2023 at 1:38 pm

‘Bro you make $42 an hr.’ A UPS Driver Complained About Having To Buy His Own Socks For Work

by Matthew Gilligan

We all have to make certain sacrifices at our jobs.

Long drives, late hours, wearing uniforms, etc.

One UPS driver went on the record in a TikTok video and talked to viewers about how he has to buy his own socks for the job because of the company’s dress code policy.

The man who posted the video said that UPS drivers must buy socks with the UPS logo on them if they want to wear shorts on the job.

And you know how hot those trucks get in the summer, so there’s no doubt that a lot of UPS drivers go this route in order to try to stay cool.

Let’s take a look at the video.

@heythatsmyupsguy

We must purchase and wear the UPS socks if we want to wear shorts. A previous contract concession before we were ALLOWED to wear shorts! This is why UPS drivers can be petty. lol

♬ original sound – Hey! That’s My UPS Guy!

And here’s what folks had to say about it.

This person doesn’t feel sorry for this guy.

Another individual stated the obvious…

And this TikTokker thinks they know what UPS really stands for.

It’s hard to feel sorry for this guy, but it does seem cheap of UPS.

Not sure what my ultimate feelings about this are, but let’s just say corporations should take care of their employees.

Yeah, that sounds good.

