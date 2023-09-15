September 15, 2023 at 4:19 am

‘Charge me even more money for cleaning fees?’ A Man Talked About Going Back To Hotels After He Saw A $425 “Host Fee” On VRBO

by Matthew Gilligan

We’ve heard about cleaning fees getting out of control lately, but this really blew my mind!

A TikTokker named Jesse posted a video and he talked to viewers about an outrageous $425 “host fee” that he saw on Vrbo (he mistakenly said “Airbnb” in his video).

That’s a new one!

In his video, Jesse said, “Now we’re going back to hotels. Because of this.”

He then continued, “$172 a night reasonable. Cool, $344 for two nights, that makes sense. But a $108 service fee? Okay, $425. What are you doing with that fee? Are you telling jokes or something? Like, am I paying you to entertain me?”

Good questions…

Jesse went on to say, “At a hotel, they’re going to make my bed, they’re going to give me free soap, free lotion. What am I getting here?” drives home his point. He wonders whether its worth paying so much to have a Vrbo host monitor your comings and goings, “So you can call and be like, ‘Hey, you got to keep it down because you can’t get too loud for your neighbors’? Or what?”

The TikTokker continued, “And then you’re going to charge me even more money for cleaning fees? Going for $172 to $972, it’s crazy.”

Check out what he had to say.

And here’s how people reacted to the video.

One person said there’s no point in staying in an Airbnb anymore unless you’re doing it long-term.

This viewer said you need to be careful in Airbnbs.

And this TikTokker said they’ll never stay at an Airbnb ever again.

Yeah, at this point it does seem like staying at hotels is the better way to go.

RIP Airbnb.

TRAVEL
