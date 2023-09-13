Chef Shows How To Make A Gourmet Breakfast For Just $10
by Laura Lynott
This guy REALLY took a chance interrupting a chef while she was eating (yeah, I know it’s a set up), but in the end with just $10 in his pocket, it paid off!
The chef kindly took the guy to Whole Foods and showed him just what he could pick up with just a ten spot.
She hits the aisles and bags turmeric for $0.90, jalapeno for $0.23, avocado for $2.19, a russet potato for $1.23 and green onion for $1.49.
But when it came to a staple ingredient – this chef has EGG all over her face – that $10 ain’t gonna cut it!
So what’s she gonna do?!
Well, of course, she does what anyone on TikTok making a viral video would do.
She heads to a farm!
The chef ends up bagging three eggs for FREE… of course. So she only spends $5.37 in the end.
We’d buy this experience alone for $10!
And finally it’s food time!
Voila – avocado and eggs on potato “toast” for a funky twist!
Mmmmm.
Here’s the full yummy clip:
@dannygrubs
Chef shows how to make her go-to breakfast👀🔥 #BudgetMeals #BudgetRecipe
And foodie fans have a lot to say here:
Some had some thoughts on the avocado…
But people agree that the chef is tops!
And folks think it’s worth more than what they paid for it. At least a little. 😉
Go get that good food, fam!