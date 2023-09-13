September 13, 2023 at 5:47 pm

Chef Shows How To Make A Gourmet Breakfast For Just $10

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@dannygrubs

This guy REALLY took a chance interrupting a chef while she was eating (yeah, I know it’s a set up), but in the end with just $10 in his pocket, it paid off!

The chef kindly took the guy to Whole Foods and showed him just what he could pick up with just a ten spot.

She hits the aisles and bags turmeric for $0.90, jalapeno for $0.23, avocado for $2.19, a russet potato for $1.23 and green onion for $1.49.

But when it came to a staple ingredient – this chef has EGG all over her face – that $10 ain’t gonna cut it!

So what’s she gonna do?!

Well, of course, she does what anyone on TikTok making a viral video would do.

She heads to a farm!

The chef ends up bagging three eggs for FREE… of course. So she only spends $5.37 in the end.

We’d buy this experience alone for $10!

And finally it’s food time!

Voila – avocado and eggs on potato “toast” for a funky twist!

Mmmmm.

Here’s the full yummy clip:

@dannygrubs

Chef shows how to make her go-to breakfast👀🔥 #BudgetMeals #BudgetRecipe

♬ original sound – Danny Kim

 

And foodie fans have a lot to say here:

Some had some thoughts on the avocado…

But people agree that the chef is tops!

And folks think it’s worth more than what they paid for it. At least a little. 😉

Go get that good food, fam!

