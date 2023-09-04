September 4, 2023 at 3:17 pm

‘The girl who did my order today, you belong in jail!’ Customer Doesn’t Like Her Absolutely Loaded Chipotle Bowl, But Everybody Else Wants That Hookup

by Laura Lynott

You really can’t please anybody, can you?

A woman ordered Chipotle recently and got a smothered and covered experience… and she hated it.

But was it actually that bad?

Take a look at the bowl and decide for yourself!

The poster isn’t convinced. 

She tells viewers: “The girl who did my Chipotle order today, you belong in jail!”

The woman says the order ruined her day!

Here at Twisted Sifter, we’ve gotta say we would LOVE a Chipotle like this, right now.

But it just goes to show, everyone’s got different tastes…

Watch the video here:

@nythegreatest

Why tf would you do that. Why the guac not on top.

♬ original sound – Ny

Here’s what folks thought of the order.

Needless to say, people wanted her order!

And why would you not like more?

Because this worker was hooking you up!

Gurl… take the W!

