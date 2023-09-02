September 2, 2023 at 11:37 am

‘Definitely put me off drinking any sort of fountain drink.’ A Construction Worker Found Mold In a Soda Machine While He Was Remodeling a Restaurant

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokDirtySodaMachine Definitely put me off drinking any sort of fountain drink. A Construction Worker Found Mold In a Soda Machine While He Was Remodeling a Restaurant

Prepare to get grossed out, friends…

Because the video you’re about to see might make you think twice next time you’re thinking about using a self-serve soda machine at a restaurant or a convenience store.

A construction worker talked about the horrorshow that he found in a soda machine when he was working on a job.

Screen Shot 2023 08 24 at 12.56.33 PM Definitely put me off drinking any sort of fountain drink. A Construction Worker Found Mold In a Soda Machine While He Was Remodeling a Restaurant

Photo Credit: TikTok

He said, “About 7 years ago, I was working for a construction company and we were remodeling a restaurant/bar.”

The man said the plastic tubes in the soda machine were not exactly up to snuff.

Screen Shot 2023 08 24 at 12.56.44 PM Definitely put me off drinking any sort of fountain drink. A Construction Worker Found Mold In a Soda Machine While He Was Remodeling a Restaurant

Photo Credit: TikTok

He said that every single tube was filled with mold and that the experience  “definitely put me off drinking any sort of fountain drink.”

Yuck!

Screen Shot 2023 08 24 at 12.56.51 PM Definitely put me off drinking any sort of fountain drink. A Construction Worker Found Mold In a Soda Machine While He Was Remodeling a Restaurant

Photo Credit: TikTok

Here’s what he had to say.

@just_be_sovereign #stitch with @Brynn #awareness #fyp #health #food #foodindustry #restaurant #nasty #mold #gross ♬ original sound – Just_Be_Sovereign

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this.

One viewer is a fan of the moldy soda!

Screen Shot 2023 08 24 at 12.57.03 PM Definitely put me off drinking any sort of fountain drink. A Construction Worker Found Mold In a Soda Machine While He Was Remodeling a Restaurant

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual said how they’ve dealt with these machines in the past.

Screen Shot 2023 08 24 at 12.57.13 PM Definitely put me off drinking any sort of fountain drink. A Construction Worker Found Mold In a Soda Machine While He Was Remodeling a Restaurant

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one viewer who owns a gas station said they make their employees clean the machine on a regular basis.

Screen Shot 2023 08 24 at 12.57.25 PM Definitely put me off drinking any sort of fountain drink. A Construction Worker Found Mold In a Soda Machine While He Was Remodeling a Restaurant

Photo Credit: TikTok

Yeah, this is super gross.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter