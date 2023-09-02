‘Definitely put me off drinking any sort of fountain drink.’ A Construction Worker Found Mold In a Soda Machine While He Was Remodeling a Restaurant
Prepare to get grossed out, friends…
Because the video you’re about to see might make you think twice next time you’re thinking about using a self-serve soda machine at a restaurant or a convenience store.
A construction worker talked about the horrorshow that he found in a soda machine when he was working on a job.
He said, “About 7 years ago, I was working for a construction company and we were remodeling a restaurant/bar.”
The man said the plastic tubes in the soda machine were not exactly up to snuff.
He said that every single tube was filled with mold and that the experience “definitely put me off drinking any sort of fountain drink.”
Yuck!
Here’s what he had to say.
Now let’s see what folks had to say about this.
Yeah, this is super gross.