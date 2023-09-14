September 14, 2023 at 5:10 pm

‘I can’t tell you how many times I’ve taken these out of dogs’ stomachs.’ Veterinarian Warns Dog Owners About Dog Treats That Can Cause Serious Health Issues

A vet says dog parents need to be careful with dog treats because some pooches are at risk!

Time to spill the tea!

He claims that just because these things are sold in stores doesn’t mean they’re safe.

For instance, did you know ham bones can cause serious pancreatitis?

Me neither, but they do!

While bully sticks, apparently, should only be given to a dog under parental supervision!

Why? He doesn’t say, but I know this one… because they can break teeth and create dangerous, sharp shards that can hurt your pooch.

Yikes!

And the Nubz… not good.

He said, “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve taken these out of dog’s stomachs. They were obstructed!”

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what y’all had to say:

Dog parents were REALLY concerned and needed more tips!

More people wanting to know about other options!

And again. Folks wanted to hear about the safest treats for their doggies!

That last comment is rough. Organ failure?

How does this stuff get in stores if they’re this dangerous?

Take care of your pets, fam!

