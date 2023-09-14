‘I can’t tell you how many times I’ve taken these out of dogs’ stomachs.’ Veterinarian Warns Dog Owners About Dog Treats That Can Cause Serious Health Issues
by Laura Lynott
A vet says dog parents need to be careful with dog treats because some pooches are at risk!
He claims that just because these things are sold in stores doesn’t mean they’re safe.
For instance, did you know ham bones can cause serious pancreatitis?
While bully sticks, apparently, should only be given to a dog under parental supervision!
Why? He doesn’t say, but I know this one… because they can break teeth and create dangerous, sharp shards that can hurt your pooch.
And the Nubz… not good.
He said, “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve taken these out of dog’s stomachs. They were obstructed!”
Take care of your pets, fam!