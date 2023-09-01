September 1, 2023 at 10:34 am

‘This is gonna be a looooong night.’ Dollar General Worker Shows Why The Store Always Looked Jam Packed

by Laura Lynott

Dollar General Worker Shows Why The Store Always Looked Jam Packed

Have you ever wondered why it’s so tight to squeeze through those aisles in Dollar General?

This hilarious store worker explains it all in this comedic video of a day in his life.

“This how we receive trucks? Through the front door?” the poster named Jacob Bruton says in the video.

The truck is loaded with goods and it ain’t looking like Jacob, no matter how funny he is, is getting home anytime soon!

“This is gonna be a looooong night,” he says.  And it certainly DOES look that way…

Jacob filmed himself waiting and waiting until finally…

As we can see this dude’s had one busy shift and is working hard to bring those goods to us!

But…

Now we see just why those aisles are so tight!  Thanks Jacob! WE SALUTE YOU!

Watch the full video below:

@jacobybrutoncomedy

Working at Dollar General be like.. #fyp #foryoupage #jacobybrutoncomedy #funnytiktok #funnyskit #comedytiktok #dollargeneral #workingatdollargeneralbelike #truckday

♬ original sound – Jacoby Tyrone Bruton

Here are what folks thought of Jacob’s heroic job:

For this store worker below, it sounds like she would not dig Jacob’s delivery at all!

Screenshot 2023 09 01 at 12.09.01 AM This is gonna be a looooong night. Dollar General Worker Shows Why The Store Always Looked Jam Packed

And this store worker makes their job sound like an adventure!  Well, ain’t that the best way?!

Screenshot 2023 09 01 at 12.09.35 AM This is gonna be a looooong night. Dollar General Worker Shows Why The Store Always Looked Jam Packed

Note to self… never work at Dollar General…

