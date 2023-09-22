‘Everyone should be able to choose to be anonymous.’ Woman Shared A Story About A Family Who Donated Christmas Gifts To Her And Then Invited Themselves Into Her Home
No good deed goes unpunished.
You’ve probably heard that saying before, but this particular features a bit of a twist.
A mom named Michelle posted a video on TikTok and shared a story from her past about what happened when she thought she was going to receive a hamper full of Christmas gifts from a group of Good Samaritans.
It sounds like it should have been a normal, feel-good experience, but the incident actually left her feeling embarrassed.
Michelle said, “At the time I was 23 years old. I was in college and I was part of a single moms group in the college and they had a signup sheet for this Christmas hamper.”
She continued, “And I’m like, You know what? They’re gonna give me gifts. They’re gonna give us gift cards. They’re gonna give my kids gifts. Sure, why not? I’m going to sign up for the Christmas hamper.”
Michelle said, “So I’m thinking we just get to pick up a box and we get to take it home. No, that’s not what happened.”
Instead, the family who gave her the Christmas hamper came to her door and insisted on coming into her house.
Michelle continued, “OK, the family themselves — the ones that were donating the Christmas box — came to our homes and spent time with us as if we were frickin’ zoo animals.”
She said the incident was traumatizing and she said that she thinks Good Samaritans who want to make a difference should give gifts anonymously because her experience was so uncomfortable.
