‘The comfortabilty of these people was insane.’ Ex-Whole Foods Worker Reveals How The Super Wealthy Felt Entitled To Eat Anything In The Store
by Laura Lynott
Okay – so it appears the “super wealthy” might not know how to cook!
This ex-service worker has well and truly spilled the beans on the wealthy shoppers at her former place of work.
Revealing she worked at somewhere that rhymes with “Bowl Foods” in “Smeverley Hills”, her hot take on the hot food bar, is something else!
The demographic were “The super wealthy” she said. “They did this s**t all the time at the hot food bars because the comfortability of these people was insane…,” the former worker said.
“The entitlement… They would take food without asking… grab fruit with their bear hands and eat it instore and then use the ladle to to give themselves a nice gulp of cheddar broccolli soup.
“Then I realised these people don’t really know how to cook.”
The woman added in her takeaway: “Always get food made in front of you or get it pre packaged…”
Watch the full video here:
Btw… if you want to see the full video that was stitched onto the front of her video… this is it.
WHO DOES THIS?!?!
Tiktokers had some thoughts…
And if you’ve noticed that Starbucks doesn’t have milk out anymore… this might be why.
Same for Kroger’s and those wonderful candy scoops.
This is why we can’t have nice things.