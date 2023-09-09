September 9, 2023 at 12:47 pm

‘The comfortabilty of these people was insane.’ Ex-Whole Foods Worker Reveals How The Super Wealthy Felt Entitled To Eat Anything In The Store

by Laura Lynott

Whole Foods Salad Bar TikTok The comfortabilty of these people was insane. Ex Whole Foods Worker Reveals How The Super Wealthy Felt Entitled To Eat Anything In The Store

Okay – so it appears the “super wealthy” might not know how to cook!

This ex-service worker has well and truly spilled the beans on the wealthy shoppers at her former place of work.

Revealing she worked at somewhere that rhymes with “Bowl Foods” in “Smeverley Hills”, her hot take on the hot food bar, is something else!

Screenshot 2023 09 08 at 1.36.32 PM The comfortabilty of these people was insane. Ex Whole Foods Worker Reveals How The Super Wealthy Felt Entitled To Eat Anything In The Store

Photo Credit: TikTok

The demographic were “The super wealthy” she said.  “They did this s**t all the time at the hot food bars because the comfortability of these people was insane…,” the former worker said.

Screenshot 2023 09 08 at 1.37.38 PM The comfortabilty of these people was insane. Ex Whole Foods Worker Reveals How The Super Wealthy Felt Entitled To Eat Anything In The Store

Photo Credit: TikTok

“The entitlement… They would take food without asking… grab fruit with their bear hands and eat it instore and then use the ladle to to give themselves a nice gulp of cheddar broccolli soup.

Screenshot 2023 09 08 at 1.36.57 PM The comfortabilty of these people was insane. Ex Whole Foods Worker Reveals How The Super Wealthy Felt Entitled To Eat Anything In The Store

Photo Credit: TikTok

“Then I realised these people don’t really know how to cook.”

Screenshot 2023 09 08 at 1.37.14 PM The comfortabilty of these people was insane. Ex Whole Foods Worker Reveals How The Super Wealthy Felt Entitled To Eat Anything In The Store

Photo Credit: TikTok

The woman added in her takeaway: “Always get food made in front of you or get it pre packaged…”

Watch the full video here:

@taydawg2022

#stitch with @AbsoluteGenius food safety 101 😂 yes whole cups of soup as samples #food #foodreview #keithleeeffect #foodie

♬ original sound – TayDawg2022

Btw… if you want to see the full video that was stitched onto the front of her video… this is it.

@absolutegeniux

#viralvideo #trending #tiktokviralvideo #tiktokviralvideos #viral #tiktok #tiktokviral #salad

♬ original sound – AbsoluteGenius

WHO DOES THIS?!?!

Tiktokers had some thoughts…

Screenshot 2023 09 08 at 1.45.50 PM The comfortabilty of these people was insane. Ex Whole Foods Worker Reveals How The Super Wealthy Felt Entitled To Eat Anything In The Store

Photo Credit: TikTok

And if you’ve noticed that Starbucks doesn’t have milk out anymore… this might be why.

Screenshot 2023 09 08 at 1.45.38 PM The comfortabilty of these people was insane. Ex Whole Foods Worker Reveals How The Super Wealthy Felt Entitled To Eat Anything In The Store

Photo Credit: TikTok

Same for Kroger’s and those wonderful candy scoops.

Screenshot 2023 09 08 at 1.46.01 PM The comfortabilty of these people was insane. Ex Whole Foods Worker Reveals How The Super Wealthy Felt Entitled To Eat Anything In The Store

Photo Credit: TikTok

This is why we can’t have nice things.

The Sifter