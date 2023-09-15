Funny Tweets That Will Make You Howl With Laughter
by Matthew Gilligan
Are y’all ready to laugh?!?!
Well, if you are (and we sure hope you are), we think you’re gonna have one helluva time laughing at these hilarious tweets that regular folks posted.
Hang on tight and get ready to LOL!
Haha! So true!
And very strange…
elementary school was crazy bc why was everybody throwing up
— kie (@criminalplaza) August 30, 2023
Time for cuffing season.
Go out and find yourself a loser!
it’s abt to start getting cold .. I need to pick my fav liar and settle down
— gen ⍤ (@genmnz) August 26, 2023
How do people do it?!?!
Seems impossible…
I don’t understand how I’m supposed to text everyone back AND have a job
— Lucy Prebble (@lucyprebblish) August 29, 2023
You did it!
This is a wholesome story.
some big dude covered in tattoos smoking a cigar infront of my apartment “hey idk if anyone has ever told you but…. you are phenomenal at parallel parking — I’ve seen you a few times like ‘she ain’t gonna make it’ and then you do, incredible”
— alex (@miaowlex) August 20, 2023
She nailed it.
Grandma always knows.
when i explained to my grandma that im bi she was like so you part time gay
— BLOCKI (@beammeupblocki) August 18, 2023
How rude!
That’s not cool.
when someone drop me home and drive off before i get inside pic.twitter.com/TSXpuU8oXD
— Invis🍒 (@invis4yo) August 29, 2023
Don’t give it away for free.
You worked hard for that advice!
I’m never gonna “well my therapist said” on social media cause I’m the one that paid that copay and y’all not getting healed on my dime!
— WINNER OF “MUTE” ATL NGT 1 (@thatgirlbamz) August 29, 2023
This might be true…
Thoughts?
The downfall of modern civilization began when Pharrell released Happy
— luxx noir london ⋆｡°✩ (@luxxnoirlondon) August 14, 2023
Your best year.
Ahhhh, the memories…
a few years ago i was unemployed and had nothing to live for so i spent an entire month sleeping in until 2pm and rewatching gossip girl. the experience was so enjoyable that i sometimes just stop and reminisce like it were an old lover. that was MY year of rest and relaxation
— bk (@uncooljerk) August 13, 2023
Oh, no!
That’s not a good sign.
Rich folks I dog sit for have switched to Hulu with ads. The recession is here beloved
— ellory smith (@ellorysmith) August 13, 2023
No more brain.
Sorry about that…
my bf thinking ima use my brain when im with him is funny like sorry bae shes turned off for the night
— sarah (@heavenbrat) August 10, 2023
You should run in 2024!
I might vote for you…
This is what I would swear on if I were ever elected President pic.twitter.com/P935QtIMgo
— Derrick Holt (@TheDerrickHolt) August 2, 2023
