September 10, 2023 at 5:33 pm
Girl Shares Hilarious Plan To Get More Chicken Nuggets From Her Order
by Laura Lynott
First off, this little girl is TOO cute! And she’s devised a brilliant for kids to get more chicken nuggets.
Okay…but this may only work for kids. Or the kid in all of us.
The little girl’s dad asks her why she cuts her nuggets in half.
Her response is both adorable and genius: “So I can have more.”
One, two, three… awwwwww!
Isn’t she too sweet?!
I wish this would work with cash.
Anyway, watch the full adorable clip here:
@jacobmoreno2796
Duh Dad… #funny #girldad #daddysgirl #daddydaugther #fyp
Here’s what nugget-loving folks had to say about this cute hack:
Apparently this little girl is just doing ‘Girl math.’ Ha!
And even the adults think she’s got it all worked out.
Kids are the absolute best.