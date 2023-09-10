September 10, 2023 at 5:33 pm

Girl Shares Hilarious Plan To Get More Chicken Nuggets From Her Order

by Laura Lynott

First off, this little girl is TOO cute! And she’s devised a brilliant for kids to get more chicken nuggets.

Okay…but this may only work for kids. Or the kid in all of us.

Photo Credit: TikTok

The little girl’s dad asks her why she cuts her nuggets in half.

Her response is both adorable and genius: “So I can have more.”

One, two, three… awwwwww!

Photo Credit: TikTok

Isn’t she too sweet?!

Photo Credit: TikTok

I wish this would work with cash.

Anyway, watch the full adorable clip here:

@jacobmoreno2796

Duh Dad… #funny #girldad #daddysgirl #daddydaugther #fyp

♬ original sound – Jacob Moreno

Here’s what nugget-loving folks had to say about this cute hack:

Apparently this little girl is just doing ‘Girl math.’ Ha!

Nugget comm 1 Girl Shares Hilarious Plan To Get More Chicken Nuggets From Her Order

Photo Credit: TikTok

And even the adults think she’s got it all worked out.

Nugget 2 comm Girl Shares Hilarious Plan To Get More Chicken Nuggets From Her Order

Photo Credit: TikTok

Kids are the absolute best.

