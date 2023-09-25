September 25, 2023 at 10:45 am

‘There was no air flow.’ Guy Finds AC In An Airbnb Isn’t Working So He Fixed It Himself

by Laura Lynott

This has happened to us all – you’ve been at a hotel or AirBnB and it’s just too hot! You open windows and hope for the best.

But most of us certainly wouldn’t grab for tools and fix the problem – the AC!

But this guy did!

Why? Because he happens to work in the AC field, so that helps.

@honestproair told his followers: “When the AirBnB you’re staying in won’t cool down but you’re an AC tech… 95 fahrenheit and humid outside.”

He continued, “The entire house was hot and stuffy. There was no air flow because of how dirty the filters were. Made a trip to Walmart at 9.30pm. Bought the supplies.”

The guy shows the shiny new, clean filter he’s just bought.

And then the old filter, which looks grimy and ingrained with dirt.

And then he explains how he managed to get the temperature down to 65 fahrenheit and then later to 63.

We all need this guy round our house at least once a month, right?!

Here’s the full clip:

@honestproair

PSA: CLEAN YOUR FILTERS!! it feels like the arctic in here now 🤣 #fyp #homeownertips #residentialhvac #airconditioning #newhomeowners #homeowners

♬ Kiss Me Thru Yo Fingers DoubleJack Transition – DoubleJack

Here’s what folks thought about this “heated” topic!

This AirBnB superhost thinks this guy deserves to be refunded for the AC fix and with beers!

Wow! Not only can old AC filters affect pets, they can cause low airflow and use more energy!

This poster feels the guy should’ve just fixed the problem for while he was there!

Good job to this chap! He’s a real one.

