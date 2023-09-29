September 29, 2023 at 2:31 am

‘I bought $50,000 worth of pretend hundred dollar bills.’ Hacking Expert Shows You How To Create A “Decoy” Wallet To Trick Thieves

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@sidemoneytom

This guy has what could be a real life-saving hack, that could confuse would be robbers looking to steal cash.

Named SidemoneyTom, this dude bought about $50,000 in pretend notes from eBay and is advising his followers to buy a ‘decoy’ wallet.

Source: TikTok/@sidemoneytom

Fill the wallet with old cards and a stack of cash, he explains.

And guess what!

Source: TikTok/@sidemoneytom

He believes if anyone tries to rob you and sees that decoy wallet full of cash, they’re going to “take off” with that!

Source: TikTok/@sidemoneytom

He said it was a much safer option than trying to be a hero.

Source: TikTok/@sidemoneytom

Do you guys really think this would work though?

Here’s the full video:

@sidemoneytom

$50,000 fake usd cost me about $20. #joke #fyp #money #benjamins #bank #wallet #inflation #funny #dollar #sidehustle #foryou

♬ original sound – SideMoneyTom

And here’s what y’all thought…

People just couldn’t help jerking around.

Source: TikTok/@sidemoneytom

But some people actually gave even more advice.

Source: TikTok/@sidemoneytom

And there’s more… invest in a money clip!

Source: TikTok/@sidemoneytom

Here’s the deal… if you ever get accosted to give somebody your wallet… just give it to them.

Don’t mess around with your life.

