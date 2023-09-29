‘I bought $50,000 worth of pretend hundred dollar bills.’ Hacking Expert Shows You How To Create A “Decoy” Wallet To Trick Thieves
by Laura Lynott
This guy has what could be a real life-saving hack, that could confuse would be robbers looking to steal cash.
Named SidemoneyTom, this dude bought about $50,000 in pretend notes from eBay and is advising his followers to buy a ‘decoy’ wallet.
Fill the wallet with old cards and a stack of cash, he explains.
And guess what!
He believes if anyone tries to rob you and sees that decoy wallet full of cash, they’re going to “take off” with that!
He said it was a much safer option than trying to be a hero.
Do you guys really think this would work though?
Here’s the full video:
@sidemoneytom
$50,000 fake usd cost me about $20. #joke #fyp #money #benjamins #bank #wallet #inflation #funny #dollar #sidehustle #foryou
And here’s what y’all thought…
People just couldn’t help jerking around.
But some people actually gave even more advice.
And there’s more… invest in a money clip!
Here’s the deal… if you ever get accosted to give somebody your wallet… just give it to them.
Don’t mess around with your life.