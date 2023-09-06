‘Had the waiter in shock.’ A Manager Had To Step In After Customers Ate 30 Plates Of Applebee’s Endless Wings
by Matthew Gilligan
I guess those Applebee’s boneless wings aren’t endless, after all…
A college student and his friends pushed an Applebee’s restaurant to the limit when they ordered plate after plate after plate of wings.
In fact, they ordered so many that the restaurant’s manager had to step in to ask them to stop.
A viral TikTok video showed the group of youngsters chowing down on wings.
The plates continued to add up on the table between the five young men who seemed hell-bent on winning some kind of new world record.
The text overlay in the video reads, “Applebees was scared. 30 plates had em shaking in they boots.”
And the caption reads, “Had the waiter in shock.”
I believe that!
Check out the video.
@brobemo Had the waiter in shock #applebees #unlimitedwings #unlimitedbonelesswings #fyp #trending
In a follow-up video, one of the men explained that he and his friends did this because they’re broke college kids.
He said, “We are absolute monsters when it comes to food. We love to eat food.”
He also clarified that they tipped, so at least they were courteous.
@brobemo #stitch with @Kevin forgot to add we usually tip a mimium of 18% always so sorry we arent the villans you guys thought we were #greenscreen #applebees #unlimitedwings #unlimitedbonelesswings #fyp #trending
Here’s how people responded.
This person didn’t have a great experience.
One TikTokker was at an Applebee’s that ran out of wings.
And this viewer shared an impressive feat…
Hats off to these kids. They know how to party.
