‘How about we just check the security cameras?’ Person Dined And Dashed But Left Their Phone Behind, So The Manager Got Revenge
by Matthew Gilligan
I don’t think you should ever dine and dash at a restaurant, but if you do, you should probably make sure you have all of your belongings before you run out the door.
A woman named Syd who shares a lot of TikTok videos about dealing with customers, posted a skit she made about an incident that will leave you rolling your eyes and shaking your head.
A customer who dined and dashed left their cell phone behind at the restaurant after they bailed on the check and Syd shared a series of videos about what happened.
Syd played all three parts in her TikTok skit, impersonating the restaurant manager, the server, and the customer.
The server received a phone call from the dine and dasher who left their phone behind at the restaurant.
The server tells the customer that they do indeed have the phone and the customer says they’ll come by to pick it up later.
The server then tells the manager that the unruly customer is coming by to pick up their phone.
When the customer/thief shows up, the manager tells them they can have their phone back after they pay the bill they ditched out on.
Check out her video.
@insydemymind
another cliffhanger for your sunday🤭🤭 #hostess #hostessproblems #hostessingtings #karen #karensgoingwild #serverlife #server #restaurantstory #customerservice #customerserviceproblems #customerservicebelike #workstories #crazystory #skit #part1 #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #foryou
This follow-up video shows what happened when the customer came back to get their card.
“How about we just check the security cameras?”
We think you’ll enjoy this little slice of revenge.
@insydemymind
slay manager💅🏻 #hostess #hostessingtings #hostessproblems #karen #karensgoingwild #customerservice #customerserviceproblems #server #serverlife #customerservicebelike #workstories #crazystory #restaurantstory #skit #fyp #fypシ゚viral #foryou #part2
And here’s how people reacted.
One viewer had a story where this happened at their work.
Another TikTokker has clearly dealt with people like this before.
And one individual shared how they’d handle this.
That’s some sweet revenge right there.
Good for her!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · dine and dash, eating out, food, law, legal, restaurants, tiktok, top, video, viral