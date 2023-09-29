September 29, 2023 at 1:56 pm

‘How about we just check the security cameras?’ Person Dined And Dashed But Left Their Phone Behind, So The Manager Got Revenge

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@insydemymind

I don’t think you should ever dine and dash at a restaurant, but if you do, you should probably make sure you have all of your belongings before you run out the door.

A woman named Syd who shares a lot of TikTok videos about dealing with customers, posted a skit she made about an incident that will leave you rolling your eyes and shaking your head.

A customer who dined and dashed left their cell phone behind at the restaurant after they bailed on the check and Syd shared a series of videos about what happened.

Source: TikTok/@insydemymind

Syd played all three parts in her TikTok skit, impersonating the restaurant manager, the server, and the customer.

The server received a phone call from the dine and dasher who left their phone behind at the restaurant.

The server tells the customer that they do indeed have the phone and the customer says they’ll come by to pick it up later.

Source: TikTok/@insydemymind

The server then tells the manager that the unruly customer is coming by to pick up their phone.

When the customer/thief shows up, the manager tells them they can have their phone back after they pay the bill they ditched out on.

Source: TikTok/@insydemymind

Check out her video.

@insydemymind

another cliffhanger for your sunday🤭🤭 #hostess #hostessproblems #hostessingtings #karen #karensgoingwild #serverlife #server #restaurantstory #customerservice #customerserviceproblems #customerservicebelike #workstories #crazystory #skit #part1 #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #foryou

♬ original sound – SYD💐

This follow-up video shows what happened when the customer came back to get their card.

“How about we just check the security cameras?”

We think you’ll enjoy this little slice of revenge.

@insydemymind

slay manager💅🏻 #hostess #hostessingtings #hostessproblems #karen #karensgoingwild #customerservice #customerserviceproblems #server #serverlife #customerservicebelike #workstories #crazystory #restaurantstory #skit #fyp #fypシ゚viral #foryou #part2

♬ original sound – SYD💐

And here’s how people reacted.

One viewer had a story where this happened at their work.

Source: TikTok/@insydemymind

Another TikTokker has clearly dealt with people like this before.

Source: TikTok/@insydemymind

And one individual shared how they’d handle this.

Source: TikTok/@insydemymind

That’s some sweet revenge right there.

Good for her!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter