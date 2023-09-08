September 8, 2023 at 10:29 am

‘How am I just now hearing this?’ A Woman Shared A Frozen Pizza Box Hack You’ll Want To Check Out

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokFrozenPizzaBox How am I just now hearing this? A Woman Shared A Frozen Pizza Box Hack You’ll Want To Check Out

Next time you eat a frozen pizza at home, hang on to that box!

Because a woman named Breland shared a video on TikTok where she shared a frozen pizza box hack that got people talking and we think you’re gonna want to try it out.

Breland is well-known on TikTok for her hacks and this one seems to be another winner.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.10.13 PM How am I just now hearing this? A Woman Shared A Frozen Pizza Box Hack You’ll Want To Check Out

Photo Credit: TikTok

She said, “Last night I had pizza for dinner. The reason why that matters is because I discovered something that, maybe I am just stupid and I didn’t realize, but it was something about the pizza box.”

And she added, “I’m mind blown.”

What could it be?!?!

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.10.22 PM How am I just now hearing this? A Woman Shared A Frozen Pizza Box Hack You’ll Want To Check Out

Photo Credit: TikTok

Breland said that frozen pizza boxes have sides that allow the box to be open like a delivered pizza when the sides are cut.

And she said you can use the box to store leftover slices.

Score!

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.10.37 PM How am I just now hearing this? A Woman Shared A Frozen Pizza Box Hack You’ll Want To Check Out

Photo Credit: TikTok

Let’s take a look at the video.

@brelandemory

Pizza box hack #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #fypシ #xyzcba #glitterforever17 #glittercritter #glitterclitter #pizzahack #pizza #pizzalover #food

♬ original sound – GlitterForever17

Here’s how people reacted.

This person is pretty impressed by her.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.10.59 PM How am I just now hearing this? A Woman Shared A Frozen Pizza Box Hack You’ll Want To Check Out

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker wants to know why they’re just learning about this.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.11.17 PM How am I just now hearing this? A Woman Shared A Frozen Pizza Box Hack You’ll Want To Check Out

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one viewer said this worked for them.

Good to know!

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.11.29 PM How am I just now hearing this? A Woman Shared A Frozen Pizza Box Hack You’ll Want To Check Out

Photo Credit: TikTok

Try it out for yourself!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter