‘How am I just now hearing this?’ A Woman Shared A Frozen Pizza Box Hack You’ll Want To Check Out
by Matthew Gilligan
Next time you eat a frozen pizza at home, hang on to that box!
Because a woman named Breland shared a video on TikTok where she shared a frozen pizza box hack that got people talking and we think you’re gonna want to try it out.
Breland is well-known on TikTok for her hacks and this one seems to be another winner.
She said, “Last night I had pizza for dinner. The reason why that matters is because I discovered something that, maybe I am just stupid and I didn’t realize, but it was something about the pizza box.”
And she added, “I’m mind blown.”
What could it be?!?!
Breland said that frozen pizza boxes have sides that allow the box to be open like a delivered pizza when the sides are cut.
And she said you can use the box to store leftover slices.
Score!
Let’s take a look at the video.
@brelandemory
Good to know!
Try it out for yourself!