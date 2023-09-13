How Tesla Drivers Can Fool Their Cars Into Thinking They’re Paying Attention
by Trisha Leigh
Tesla has had more bad press than good over the past…well, several years. So, the news that less-than-savory Tesla owners can fool their cars into thinking their paying attention isn’t exactly welcome.
For anyone.
These naughty Tesla owners are using weights to trick their steering wheels into thinking they’re paying attention.
Sales of these weights have risen as the Full Self-Driving model grows in popularity.
Though touted as a way to relieve shoulder pain or hold your phone, these “bricks” are designed to allow users to take their hands off the wheel while the car attempts to drive itself.
When the feature is turned on, drivers are still supposed to be paying attention and able to take over at any point.
Because, you know, there have been a whole bunch of deaths related to Tesla Autopilot.
The devices are available all over the internet, including big websites like Amazon, AliExpress, et al, and even though the descriptions try to be innocuous, people are calling them out in the comments.
“If you use it in city streets then it’ll work without any alerts. Use it at your own risk.”
“Just got this, and tested it, driving 38 miles. No Autopilot nag for the entire ride.”
Professor Philip Koppman, who has been studying the safety of vehicles like these for a quarter of a century, says he’s not surprised how popular the devices have become.
“Elon Musk’s saying it’s supposed to drive itself. That’s what they’re going to hear. How do you think they’re going to behave?”
And listen, the real issue is that these drivers aren’t just rolling the dice with their own lives, but the lives of other drivers as well.
I don’t think that’s a gamble most of us are okay with Tesla owners taking.
