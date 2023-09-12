‘Hundreds, maybe thousands of free TV shows and movies.’ A Woman Talked About How To Use Kanopy, A Streaming Service You Get With A Library Card
If you don’t know about the greatness of Kanopy, then you’re about to be clued in on one of the greatest FREE services out there!
A woman named Lorraine posted a video on TikTok to let people know about Kanopy, a free streaming service that some people can access through their local library.
Lorraine said, “If you live in an area near a library, and it’s easy for you to get a library card, you have access to a free streaming service I swear no one knows about.”
Lorraine said that Kanopy offers “hundreds, maybe thousands of free TV shows and movies you can watch for free.”
Check with your library to see if you can access Kanopy with your account!
It’s totally worth it!
Anyway you slice it, this seems like a good way to get some great content for free.
