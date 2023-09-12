September 12, 2023 at 1:38 am

‘Hundreds, maybe thousands of free TV shows and movies.’ A Woman Talked About How To Use Kanopy, A Streaming Service You Get With A Library Card

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@lorraine..fisher

If you don’t know about the greatness of Kanopy, then you’re about to be clued in on one of the greatest FREE services out there!

A woman named Lorraine posted a video on TikTok to let people know about Kanopy, a free streaming service that some people can access through their local library.

Source: TikTok/@lorraine..fisher

Lorraine said, “If you live in an area near a library, and it’s easy for you to get a library card, you have access to a free streaming service I swear no one knows about.”

Source: TikTok/@lorraine..fisher

Lorraine said that Kanopy offers “hundreds, maybe thousands of free TV shows and movies you can watch for free.”

Check with your library to see if you can access Kanopy with your account!

It’s totally worth it!

Source: TikTok/@lorraine..fisher

Check out what she had to say.

@lorraine..fisher

Share this and spread the word! 😄 #freestreaming #free #library #movies #tvshows #kanopy #freestreamingservice #viral #fyp #sharethis #sharethelove

♬ original sound – Lorraine Fisher

Now check out how people reacted.

This person made an excellent point.

Source: TikTok/@lorraine..fisher

Another viewer who works at a library spoke THE TRUTH.

Source: TikTok/@lorraine..fisher

And one person shouted out all the librarians out there.

I agree 100%!

Source: TikTok/@lorraine..fisher

Anyway you slice it, this seems like a good way to get some great content for free.

Check it out!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: FILM/TV
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter