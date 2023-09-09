September 9, 2023 at 5:57 pm

‘I can hardly see around my daughter.’ A Short Walmart Shopper Said The New Carts At The Store Are Too Tall

by Matthew Gilligan

I’ve heard a lot of complaints about grocery stores lately, but this is a new one.

A woman named Maddy posted a video on TikTok where she complained about the new shopping carts at Walmart.

Specifically, Maddy said that the carts are TOO TALL.

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 5.03.13 PM I can hardly see around my daughter. A Short Walmart Shopper Said The New Carts At The Store Are Too Tall

Photo Credit: TikTok

The text overlay on Maddy’s video reads, “Walmart did not think about short people before getting these new carts. I can hardly see around my daughter lol.”

The video shows how her view is obstructed by her daughter who is sitting in the cart she’s pushing around the the store.

The video’s caption reads, “WHY ARE THEY SO TALL??”

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 5.03.27 PM I can hardly see around my daughter. A Short Walmart Shopper Said The New Carts At The Store Are Too Tall

Photo Credit: TikTok

In the comments, Maddy said, “Glad Walmart only thought of fixing tall peoples issues” and she added that she’s 5’3″ tall.

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 5.03.47 PM I can hardly see around my daughter. A Short Walmart Shopper Said The New Carts At The Store Are Too Tall

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@maddycharlson

WHY ARE THEY SO TALL??? @Walmart #walmartcart #walmart #shortpeopleproblems

♬ vampire – Olivia Rodrigo

Now check out how folks reacted.

This viewer said she feels the same way at Costco.

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 5.04.22 PM I can hardly see around my daughter. A Short Walmart Shopper Said The New Carts At The Store Are Too Tall

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual is glad the carts got bigger for their own reasons…

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 5.04.29 PM I can hardly see around my daughter. A Short Walmart Shopper Said The New Carts At The Store Are Too Tall

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker is not a fan of the new carts.

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 5.04.49 PM I can hardly see around my daughter. A Short Walmart Shopper Said The New Carts At The Store Are Too Tall

Photo Credit: TikTok

The world is definitely not built for these folks.

