‘I obviously told her no because I had never agreed to it.’ This Father Doesn’t Want To Split The Quinceañera Bill With His Ex. Is He Wrong?

Parenting is a rough gig, and it gets exponentially harder when it turns into co-parenting from separate homes.
And if the co-parents can’t get themselves on a similar page? Forget about it.
OP and his ex-wife share four children, the youngest of whom is about to celebrate her Quinceañera. This is a big party that you only get to do once, yet OP seemed surprised when his ex called asking him to pay for his part of the event.
So me and my ex-wife have 4 kids (21m,20m,19m,14f). We got divorced back in 2015 because of her infidelity and did not end in good terms. She has always tried to put an image of herself as well put off but in reality she relies on a man who she doesn’t even love and only wants for money.
Our youngest recently told us that she wanted to throw a party for her 15th birthday. My ex started looking into venues without telling me about it and after she found one she liked, she called me to say I had to put money in to pay for it.
I obviously told her no because I had never agreed to it
He said that he and his current wife were planning their own party but that his ex wouldn’t be invited and suggested she do the same.
Me and my current wife had already planned to throw my daughter a separate party which did not include her.
I suggested that she throw another separate party for her to celebrate on her own with her side of the family but she got mad and berated me for being a horrible father and not providing for our child.
His daughter is upset and is saying she doesn’t want the separate party at all, and OP is still claiming to be confused.
My daughter is mad at me for not paying for the venue and she wont speak to me. The last thing she said was that she didn’t want the stupid party me and my wife wanted to do.
I’m so confused and a bit upset at the fact that they got mad at me for something that I never consented to.
AITA?
