‘I saw somebody do this on TikTok.’ A Woman Shared Her Special Ketchup Bottle Hack That Actually Works
by Matthew Gilligan
The world needs as many ketchup hacks as possible these days, right?
And a woman named Casey added her name to the growing list of TikTokkers offering up hacks involving all kinds of condiments.
Casey posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers the best way to get the last bit of ketchup out of a bottle.
Casey said, “OK, I saw somebody do this on TikTok and I thought that it was genius, so I’m going to give it a try.”
She said that most people hit ketchup bottles on the bottom with their palms to try to get the rest of the ketchup out.
But then she showed folks a better way to handle things: she waved the bottle in a circular motion for a few seconds and then held up the bottle to the camera to show that all the ketchup had gone to the spout.
Casey said, “How cool is that? Right? How cool is that?”
Let’s take a look at the video.
Here’s what people had to say.
Go try it out!