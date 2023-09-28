‘I then woke up to four Moroccan men pouring water on my head.’ Guy Got A $31 Hospital Bill After A Bout With Food Poisoning And It Raised A Debate About American Healthcare Costs
by Matthew Gilligan
News flash!
Healthcare in America is, well, let’s just come right out and say it: it’s a total mess.
And sometimes the experience of an American abroad really brings that reality into focus.
A young man named Christian posted a TikTok video and talked to viewers about his experience in a hospital in Morocco.
He said he spent 24 hours in the hospital overseas because of a “food poisoning experience.”
Christian said, “I started to feel really dizzy so I headed to the store right outside my Airbnb and when I walked outside I felt super ill and ended up passing out and collapsing on the sidewalk.”
He continued his story and said, “I then woke up to four Moroccan men pouring water on my head only speaking Arabic except for one word: hospital.”
The men took him to the hospital and he was admitted to the emergency room.
Christian said he was given two IVs, one with antibiotics and one with anti-nausea medicine.
He woke up the next day and a nurse told him he could leave if he felt well enough.
He said he was worried about how much the hospital bill would be because he doesn’t have health insurance.
Christian was handed a bill and the whole 24 hours only cost him THIRTY ONE American dollars.
Wow!
Take a look at what he had to say.
It really is wild how much the American healthcare system costs compared to other countries.
Sure, you could argue that this is Morocco, but the same kinds of costs apply to other parts of the world.
Maybe someday we’ll be able to bring the sky high prices down to these levels.