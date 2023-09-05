‘If it doesn’t say 100% agave…’ Guy Who Works In The Industry Reveals That Jose Cuervo Is Just “Flavored” To Taste Like The Real Thing
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’ve been under the impression that all tequilas are created equal, your bubble is about to burst.
A guy who has worked in the booze business for a while posted a video on TikTok that went viral for saying that Jose Cuervo tequila isn’t what it appears to be.
Hmmm…what’s this all about?
In the video, he said, “I’ve worked in the al**hol industry for about four years now, learned a lot of stuff (ins and outs), and I want to share those with you.”
He went on to talk about some specific details about different brands but his big revelation came when he said that some brands are “tequila-flavored” liquor and he said they use artificial sweeteners as ingredients.
He said when you drink those brands, like Jose Cuervo, “That’s why you get such a bad hangover.”
Check out his video.
@everythingboozie Tequila isnt that hard #everythingboozie #fyp #teqila ♬ original sound – EVERYTHINGBOOZIE
He posted a follow-up video where he went into more detail and said that “gold” tequila is actually just clear liquid that’s had additives mixed in to change its color to appear aged.
@everythingboozieHeres tequila part 2!!♬ original sound – EVERYTHINGBOOZIE
Now let’s see what folks had to say about this.
One person said 100% agave is the way to go.
Another individual said you always need to buy tequila from a Mexican company.
And this viewer seemed surprised by this information.
Very sneaky Jose… very sneaky…