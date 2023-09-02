‘I’m leaving this note because I hit your car and someone saw it.’ A Man’s TikTok Videos About His Wrecked Car Went Viral And The Truth Finally Came Out
by Matthew Gilligan
A man in Utah named Trent shared a series of videos that got a lot of people talking because they were a little bit confused about what the heck was actually going on.
The series of videos revolved around Trent’s wrecked Jeep and what happened after he discovered the damage in the parking lot of a store.
The first video features a cartoon voiceover for narration that tells viewers that he came out of a store and found a note on his windshield that reads, “I’m leaving this note because I hit your car and someone saw it. So, now I’m pretending to leave my insurance info. But I have no insurance. Sorry!”
Trent then goes to the other side of his Jeep and the entire side of the vehicle is caved in.
Take a look at the video.
@trent_of_all_trades Someone hit my car in the parking lot and left me a lovely note, letting me know 😠 #sorry #leftanote #noinsurance #harborfreight #justajoke ♬ original sound – 🆃🆁🅴🅽🆃
Trent posted a second video where he gave an alternative version of events and said that someone hit his car and left a note on his windshield that said they didn’t have insurance…and they left him a $20 bill.
@trent_of_all_trades Someone hit my car in the parking lot and left me a lovely note, letting me know 😠 #sorry #leftanote #noinsurance #harborfreight #justajoke ♬ original sound – 🆃🆁🅴🅽🆃
But then the truth finally came out.
Trent was hit by a d**nk driver and his Jeep was totaled.
He made the videos for fun until his insurance company took his vehicle away…and he probably wasn’t expecting them to go viral in such a big way!
@trent_of_all_trades Replying to @raven_shade_ no insurance and no valid driver’s license. Thankfully, i have uninsured motorist protection. I’m just making silly videos for laughs until State Farm takes the Jeep. It’s totaled. 🥺 #drunk #drunkdriving #uninsured ♬ original sound – 🆃🆁🅴🅽🆃
Most folks clearly didn’t read the caption of the two videos where he said they were #justajoke, so let’s see what they had to say…
You know how people are with directions…
This person said he needed to look at the store’s cameras to see what happened.
One TikTokker isn’t believing this guy’s stories…
And this person thinks the damage to his car is old.
Bingo!