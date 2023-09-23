‘Just because her life isn’t going well doesn’t mean others will stop living theirs.’ Mom Snaps At Adult Daughter Who Complains Way Too Much About Everyone’s Happiness
When we’re around our family a lot we know intimately what they believe, how they feel, and what sort of troubles they’re dealing with in their lives.
And sure, we can get comfortable enough with them to really speak our minds – but is that always the best course of action?
OP has a few children and a handful of nieces and nephews. Aside from one daughter, who she says has had horrible luck in relationships, they are all happily matched.
I have 3 kids, and my daughter (27F) hasn’t had the best luck in her romantic life. She’s gotten cheated on many times, and her previous relationship were unhealthy. I also believe shes in a toxic relationship with her current boyfriend.
My nieces and nephews, along with my other kids are all happily married, some starting their own families.
Recently, the entire family went on a vacation together, but as couples paired off occasionally, she could see her daughter getting more and more unhappy.
It was my sisters birthday recently, and she and her husband had planned the trip for the family. She helped with expenses if needed but for the most part everyone payed for themselves.
My daughter was the only one going by herself.
We did things as family, but there were times when we split up to do something with just our partners. So sometimes my daughter was by herself or basically being a third wheel.
At the end of the trip my daughter complained to me how she hated going on the trip.
Her daughter accused everyone of flaunting their happy relationships and thought they should keep that to themselves around her.
That she felt like it was a cruel joke that she was there by herself, and that the others should not have show affection to their partners when she was around.
This is not the first time she complained about something like this, she’s done it after holidays and birthdays as well.
OP had enough, telling her daughter one of life’s hard truths. She’s not sure she was wrong, but she is worried that her relationship with her daughter could be permanently damaged.
I’ll admit i’m tired of my daughter complaining about this. So I told her that just because her life isn’t going well doesn’t mean others will stop living theirs.
She hasn’t talked to me since, and that was almost two weeks ago. My husband is on my side but i’m worried i’ll lose my daughter.
AITA?
Reddit’s going to throw down the judgement!
The top comment wonders whether or not OP has really put herself in her daughter’s shoes on this one.
This person wonders why in the heck people were pairing off anyway.
Many people were very sensitive to the daughter’s feelings.
This commenter says single people gotta stick together.
And this person thinks maybe OP should reconsider her perspective on her daughter’s relationship status.
I don’t know this daughter but I feel for her, too.
I hope her mom can learn from these comments and do better next time.