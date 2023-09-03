‘Let her rest!’ A Man Filmed His Wife Doing Laundry A Week After She Gave Birth And People Are Not Happy About It
by Matthew Gilligan
How soon is too soon…?
I’m talking about how soon is too soon for a woman to get back to doing chores after giving birth.
I know every situation is different, but do you think that seven days seems a little too early?
A man shared a video on TikTok that got a lot of people talking because he filmed a woman who had a baby seven days earlier doing laundry.
In the comments of that video, the new mother said that she was fine and that she wanted to be doing chores.
But still, it got people talking…
And a woman named Laura used the video to share her thoughts about the situation.
She said, “In many households, women are carrying more of the mental load. They are anticipating what needs to be done.”
Laura also added, “Sitting idly by can cause more stress than just getting up and doing [the chores].”
Hmmm…had you ever thought of it that way before?
Take a look at the video.
And here’s how people responded.
I think everybody needs to calm down and see it for what it was… a fun video.
People get so triggered these days for no reason.
Chill out.