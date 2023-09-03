September 3, 2023 at 1:48 pm

‘Let her rest!’ A Man Filmed His Wife Doing Laundry A Week After She Gave Birth And People Are Not Happy About It

by Matthew Gilligan

How soon is too soon…?

I’m talking about how soon is too soon for a woman to get back to doing chores after giving birth.

I know every situation is different, but do you think that seven days seems a little too early?

A man shared a video on TikTok that got a lot of people talking because he filmed a woman who had a baby seven days earlier doing laundry.

Screenshot 2023 09 03 at 12.23.37 AM Let her rest! A Man Filmed His Wife Doing Laundry A Week After She Gave Birth And People Are Not Happy About It

Photo Credit: TikTok

In the comments of that video, the new mother said that she was fine and that she wanted to be doing chores.

Screenshot 2023 09 03 at 12.23.45 AM Let her rest! A Man Filmed His Wife Doing Laundry A Week After She Gave Birth And People Are Not Happy About It

Photo Credit: TikTok

But still, it got people talking…

Screenshot 2023 09 03 at 12.24.07 AM Let her rest! A Man Filmed His Wife Doing Laundry A Week After She Gave Birth And People Are Not Happy About It

Photo Credit: TikTok

And a woman named Laura used the video to share her thoughts about the situation.

She said, “In many households, women are carrying more of the mental load. They are anticipating what needs to be done.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 10.31.43 AM Let her rest! A Man Filmed His Wife Doing Laundry A Week After She Gave Birth And People Are Not Happy About It

Photo Credit: TikTok

Laura also added, “Sitting idly by can cause more stress than just getting up and doing [the chores].”

Hmmm…had you ever thought of it that way before?

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 10.31.59 AM Let her rest! A Man Filmed His Wife Doing Laundry A Week After She Gave Birth And People Are Not Happy About It

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@thatdarnchatIm curious what you all think about that commentary from the camera person. ?♬ original sound – Laura Danger

And here’s how people responded.

This woman recently gave birth and her husband is taking care of everything.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 10.32.10 AM Let her rest! A Man Filmed His Wife Doing Laundry A Week After She Gave Birth And People Are Not Happy About It

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual said they’d be divorced if this happened to them.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 10.32.15 AM Let her rest! A Man Filmed His Wife Doing Laundry A Week After She Gave Birth And People Are Not Happy About It

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTokker said they’re glad they’re learning all these lessons before they make life decisions.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 10.32.24 AM Let her rest! A Man Filmed His Wife Doing Laundry A Week After She Gave Birth And People Are Not Happy About It

Photo Credit: TikTok

I think everybody needs to calm down and see it for what it was… a fun video.

People get so triggered these days for no reason.

Chill out.

