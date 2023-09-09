September 9, 2023 at 7:55 pm

‘I did not know how to use this.’ A Lifelong MacBook User Got Stuck With A Dell For Her Work Computer And She Ignites A Mac Vs. PC Debate

by Laura Lynott

Mac To Dell Pain TikTok I did not know how to use this. A Lifelong MacBook User Got Stuck With A Dell For Her Work Computer And She Ignites A Mac Vs. PC Debate

This young woman describes how most of us feel when we start a new job and realise the work computer went out with the dinosaurs!
She’s a lifelong MacBook user and of course, she’s accustomed to that computer.

But perhaps mom and dad spoiled her a little because her work family aren’t willing to shell out for a computer that expensive.

Laptop 2 I did not know how to use this. A Lifelong MacBook User Got Stuck With A Dell For Her Work Computer And She Ignites A Mac Vs. PC Debate

Photo Credit: TikTok

The woman tells her followers how she’d used a Mac all the way through middle school, high school and college.

Laptop 3 I did not know how to use this. A Lifelong MacBook User Got Stuck With A Dell For Her Work Computer And She Ignites A Mac Vs. PC Debate

Photo Credit: TikTok

But now her work is making her use a Dell… and let’s be honest… those computers suck.

Laptop 1 e1692208137667 I did not know how to use this. A Lifelong MacBook User Got Stuck With A Dell For Her Work Computer And She Ignites A Mac Vs. PC Debate

Photo Credit: TikTok

Watch the full video here:

@gabiburgfitt

♬ original sound – gabiburgfitt

After describing how she’d been given a Dell as a work laptop and how she’d struggled to use it, posters interjected. Some posters told her they had the exact opposite scenario to her and found Macs difficult to use. While the woman admitted in response to one poster, that now she was actually finding it a problem to use her beloved Mac.

Looks like PCs might have won!?!

One person accustomed to Macs said they couldn’t even screenshot on a PC!

Laptop comment 1 I did not know how to use this. A Lifelong MacBook User Got Stuck With A Dell For Her Work Computer And She Ignites A Mac Vs. PC Debate

Photo Credit: TikTok

And another wanted to get a Mac, but mom said no.

Screenshot 2023 09 09 at 1.52.22 AM I did not know how to use this. A Lifelong MacBook User Got Stuck With A Dell For Her Work Computer And She Ignites A Mac Vs. PC Debate

Photo Credit: TikTok

But it’s a complex situation and surely the Mac Vs PC war can be resolved?!!

Screenshot 2023 09 09 at 1.54.39 AM I did not know how to use this. A Lifelong MacBook User Got Stuck With A Dell For Her Work Computer And She Ignites A Mac Vs. PC Debate

Photo Credit: TikTok

I’m all Mac, all the time. So I can definitely relate.

The pain is real!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter