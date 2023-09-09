‘I did not know how to use this.’ A Lifelong MacBook User Got Stuck With A Dell For Her Work Computer And She Ignites A Mac Vs. PC Debate
by Laura Lynott
This young woman describes how most of us feel when we start a new job and realise the work computer went out with the dinosaurs!
She’s a lifelong MacBook user and of course, she’s accustomed to that computer.
But perhaps mom and dad spoiled her a little because her work family aren’t willing to shell out for a computer that expensive.
The woman tells her followers how she’d used a Mac all the way through middle school, high school and college.
But now her work is making her use a Dell… and let’s be honest… those computers suck.
After describing how she’d been given a Dell as a work laptop and how she’d struggled to use it, posters interjected. Some posters told her they had the exact opposite scenario to her and found Macs difficult to use. While the woman admitted in response to one poster, that now she was actually finding it a problem to use her beloved Mac.
Looks like PCs might have won!?!
One person accustomed to Macs said they couldn’t even screenshot on a PC!
And another wanted to get a Mac, but mom said no.
But it’s a complex situation and surely the Mac Vs PC war can be resolved?!!
I’m all Mac, all the time. So I can definitely relate.
The pain is real!