He Made His Biological Mom Cry After She Tried To Pull The Mom Card. Was He A Jerk?
by Justin Gardner
I think every single one of us have made our mom cry, right?
RIGHT?!?
Okay, maybe not everybody, but it’s not a good look.
But was this guy out of line for doing this?
Read on and see what you think!
AITA for making my mom cry?
“My(21m) parents weren’t ready for kids when they had me. My uncle and aunt (my uncle is my grandmas youngest brother on my dad’s side) wanted kids, so me coming along was pretty much perfect for them.
My uncle and aunt are farmers, and I live and work on the farm with them and my girlfriend. My mom and dad used to visit but stopped when I was around 8 because my dad met his now wife, and my mom started dating her boyfriend. And I haven’t seen them since then until a couple of weeks ago on my 21st birthday.
My uncle and I were riding our horses today. My uncle got a call, and it was my aunt. she said my mom and her boyfriend had come for a visit, so we headed back. We were at a park close to the farm with awesome trials for riding, so it didn’t take us long to get back.
When we got back, my mom took one look at my horse and immediately said “get off of that right now! You don’t know what you’re doing. You’re going to fall and hurt yourself.”
Her saying that was pretty stupid because 1) I’ve been around horses my whole live and I’ve been riding for most of my life. 2) she was gone for 13 years, so she doesn’t know what’s good or bad for me. 3) I’m 21, not 6. I think the reason she got concerned is because my horse is a clydesdale and she’s not small but I’ve had her for 5 years and she’s probably my best friend.
I said “mom I get that you’re concerned but I’ve been around horses my whole life, I know what I’m doing.” She said “its not safe for you! Get off now!” I started to say something else but she cut me off saying “I’m your mother. Listen to me now!”
That pi**ed me off because I she stopped visiting 13 years ago, and even before that she didn’t visit that often. Because of that, I don’t consider her as a mother figure. If anything I consider my aunt to be my mother.
Here’s where I might be the a**hole. I said “listen you were gone for 13 years. You met [her boyfriend] and left. You don’t get to just come back and start calling all the shots. You have no right to decide what’s good or bad for me.” I struck a nerve because she started crying.
Her boyfriend swore at me as they left. My uncle and aunt defended me. Once my mom and her boyfriend left, I dismounted and they said they thought I had every right to say what I said.
So AITA for making my mom cry?”
In my mind… that woman isn’t your mom.
So that settles that!