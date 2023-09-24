‘My car guys be on the lookout’ What Is A “Ghost Cop Car?” A TikTok User Posted A Video Showing One In Action.
What will they come up with next?!?!
A viral TikTok video showed a “ghost” police car that can apparently change its appearance.
And I think we can all agree that this means only one thing: more people getting tickets and getting busted for various offenses.
The video shows the ghost car with visible writing on the side clearly marking it as a police vehicle and then it switches to the letters being blacked out, so it looks like the car of a regular citizen.
I have yet to see one of these in the wild, but they’re out there, friends.
So keep your eyes peeled!
Take a look at the video.
I really don’t think should be legal. Cops cars should absolutely be very clearly marked.
