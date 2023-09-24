September 24, 2023 at 2:28 am

‘My car guys be on the lookout’ What Is A “Ghost Cop Car?” A TikTok User Posted A Video Showing One In Action.

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@bigrecktv

What will they come up with next?!?!

A viral TikTok video showed a “ghost” police car that can apparently change its appearance.

And I think we can all agree that this means only one thing: more people getting tickets and getting busted for various offenses.

The video shows the ghost car with visible writing on the side clearly marking it as a police vehicle and then it switches to the letters being blacked out, so it looks like the car of a regular citizen.

I have yet to see one of these in the wild, but they’re out there, friends.

So keep your eyes peeled!

Take a look at the video.

@bigrecktv

My cars guys be on the lookout 🤟🏾 #carsoftiktok #mopar #ford #chevy #jdm #euro #trucks #oreobdaystack

♬ Mrs. Officer – Lil Wayne

And here’s what people had to say.

One viewer shared an interesting quote.

This person said what we’re all thinking.

And this individual nailed it right on the head!

I really don’t think should be legal. Cops cars should absolutely be very clearly marked.

